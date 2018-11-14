Politicians Welcome Possible Delay in Election with Skepticism

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2018)

A number of political parties on Wednesday welcomed delays in the upcoming presidential election and the idea about the establishment of an interim government.

Politicians emphasize that they support any plan which can help to end the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

“If it is only a three-month delay in the election that can help the acceleration of peace talks, then it is a good idea. During the period, Independent Election Commission can also take its required readiness,” said Anwar ul-Haq Ahady, Head of the New National Front Party of Afghanistan.

“We welcome any plan that ensures peace and stability, but these plans should not pave the ground for more instability,” Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, the Head of Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan said.

Meanwhile, some politicians are against the idea of interim government.

“It is not clear yet whether this plan is for holding a transparent election and peace process, or it is a plan for the continuity of President Ghani’s government under the name of the interim government,” Ahmad Wali Massoud, the Head of Massoud Foundation said.

Former Taliban members also praise the proposed plan but emphasize on withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“Before delaying the election, there must be an agreement over the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and then the Afghan government and Taliban can decide about the election,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member and Leader of Rah-e-Nejat Afghanistan Council.

This comes a day after news emerged that Washington considers asking Afghanistan to postpone its presidential election. However, the Office of President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. embassy in Kabul announced that they are committed to timely presidential elections.