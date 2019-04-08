Politicians, Warlords, Gov’t Officials Owe 4.5 Billion AFNs in Unpaid Electricity Bills

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2019)

A number of politicians, warlords, members of the National Assembly, and government officials owe 4.5 billion Afghanis in unpaid electricity bills to the Afghanistan power utility company – Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), an official said on Monday.

According to the authorities, the warlords and powerful figures have beaten the staff of DABS in many occasions after they were asked to pay dues.

Wahidullah Tawhedi, DABS Spokesman told Ariana News that these people are not committed to the national interest and are calling themselves “powerful”. He said that members of parliament, political and Jahadi figures, government officials and local commanders are among the indebted customers who are not paying their electricity consumption charges.

The official further asked the judicial and law enforcement units to increase their cooperation with the power utility company.

At the same time, an official in the Afghanistan Industrial Association (AIA) says that denial of warlords to pay their electricity bills have caused DABS to face many challenges.

“This is the money of the nation. The government must act against those who denies to pay the electricity bill,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, the Head of AIA.