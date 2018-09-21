Politicians Stress on Transparency in Elections At Death Anniversary of Rabbani

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2018 4:33 pm)

Senior government officials, political figures and Jihadi leaders on Friday attended a ceremony held for commemorating the seventh death anniversary of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former head of High Peace Council who was assassinated in a suicide attack in Kabul in 2011.

At the ceremony, the government critics stressed on their demands regarding the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

The head of Jamiat-e-Islami party, Salahuddin Rabbani said that Afghanistan’s stability and future depend on democracy. He said having rigged elections could annihilate democracy in the country.

Second Deputy to CEO Mohammad Mohaqiq said that elections should be “real” and that the government should not deceive people and the international community with fraud election the country.

However, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that the people and political parties’ concerns regarding the elections can be address with biometric system on election day.

“Fortunately, a major concern of the Afghanistan people and political parties would be resolved with decision of the Independent election commission to use biometric system in election day,” he said.

Abdullah, meanwhile, said that the National Unity Government will end be ended on its scheduled date and that, thereafter, he will not appear as deputy for any election side.

At the event, Head of Hizb-e-Islami Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal stressed on unity among Afghans. He called on politicians to overcome rifts and get united to lead the country towards a better future.