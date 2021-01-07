Politicians hint at establishment of interim government

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2021)

Politicians, including close allies of former president Hamid Karzai, say the establishment of an interim government in Afghanistan is a growing possibility.

This comes a day after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan officials and politicians.

President Ashraf Ghani reportedly refused to meet with Khalilzad on the grounds that the US wants an interim government to be formed – which Ghani is opposed to.

Sources from the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) stated that Khalilzad had come to Kabul to discuss the issue.

Close allies of former president Hamid Karzai also confirmed that an interim government is on the cards.

“One person is not important compared to the sacrifices made by the nation, the other establishments will be saved,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, head of Afghanistan Council for Peace and Salvation.

A member of Hizb-e-Islami, led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, also said that a ceasefire and an interim government are likely to be discussed in this round of the peace talks in Doha, which officially resumed Wednesday after the teams took a three week break.

“Without an interim and transitional government the other topics are useless,” said Hafizullah Naqi, a leading member of the party.

Jamiat-e-Islami Party, led by Salahuddin Rabbani, also suggested an interim government would be formed.

“I never thought about an interim and transitional government, but now it is an option for us to think about and support,” said Atta Mohammad Noor, CEO of the party.

The Presidential Palace rejected the suggestions of the establishment of an interim government, while the Taliban said they had not suggested the idea.