Politicians gear up to start Istanbul Summit on April 16
Sources have told Ariana News that the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process will run for 10 days from April 16.
US President Joe Biden put forward a new peace plan in early March which laid out a number of suggestions including the convening of a multi-partner conference on accelerating the peace process.
The US proposed the conference to bring together Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and the US to discuss a unified approach to support peace in Afghanistan.
US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and representatives from the UN, Turkey, and Qatar are meanwhile expected to visit Kabul Saturday evening for final consultations with the Afghan leaders over the Istanbul conference.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib stated: “We are in contact with the Turkish side. They want to hold a successful summit.”
Sources said the State Ministry for Peace Affairs is expected to hand over the Afghan politicians’ stance on Biden’s proposed peace plan for setting up an interim government in Afghanistan to the High Council for the National Reconciliation.
Mohib emphasized the need for a democratic way to transfer power.
He stated that the government is ready for holding early presidential elections and that “President Ghani will not run in the elections.”
“This government is elected by the people, the people have voted and if another government is formed via people’s vote then it is okay but the government has no right to give people’s decision to 40 people that they make a decision over the future of Afghanistan,” Mohib said.
“Today anyone wants to take part in the future government they have to prepare to run for elections,” he stated.
Meanwhile, a number of Afghan politicians said that government wants to mobilize all its support for the Istanbul summit.
Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan Party, said: “The Afghan government has made a unified plan for both the US and the Istanbul summit during the last one week.”
Immediate change in power won’t bring stability to Afghanistan: EU
The European Union (EU) has called on President Ashraf Ghani to make concerted efforts to advance the Afghan peace process and to make sure the people and the country’s best interests are put first.
Arnout Pauwels, deputy head of the EU in Afghanistan, said in an interview with Ariana News that the EU is preparing for the Istanbul Summit.
“President on the other hand also has to take into account what is alive in the country, what are the political forces, the political streams. So based on his sound political judgment he has to take the best step forward in the interest of his county and his people. So the voice of the president is extremely important,” said Pauwels.
He also remarked on the lack of women’s participation in peace talks, and said that women participation and inclusive peace talks will bring peace and stability to the country.
Pauwels said that immediate change in power can’t bring stability to Afghanistan.
“We do not advocate any kind of quick change of power, it is not about power it is what you can bring to the country over a long term. So a power grab by one side or the other will not lead to stability” added Pauwels.
Pauwels also condemned the spate of targeted killings and called on the Afghan government to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“The targeted killing are totally against all values I think of humanity. It is extremely counter-productive move by their side. That should absolutely and totally stop immediately” said Paewels.
This comes after sources told Ariana News that the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process will be held on April 16.
Dozens of Taliban killed and wounded in Faryab operation
At least 26 Taliban members including three commanders were killed and 33 others wounded in an Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) operation in Faryab province on Friday night, Faryab police said in a statement.
Air and ground operations were carried out in Gurziwan district, the statement read.
According to police a large group of Taliban had come together from Ghor, Sar-e Pol, and Faryab provinces in preparation for an attack on ANDSF positions in the district center.
Mullah Attaullah, head of the red unit of Taliban in the province and Qari Shakib, head of a 100-member unit, were among those killed, the police statement read.
According to police, a large amount of weapons and dozens of vehicles, mostly motorcycles, were destroyed in the operation.
The Afghan forces suffered no casualties during the operation, said the statement.
Taliban have not yet commented.
Afghan sentenced to 25 years in prison for smuggling gold
An Afghan national was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday after an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar, Pakistan, found him guilty of smuggling over 3kg gold across the border.
The accused, Idrees, was charged and found guilty under various sections of Pakistan’s money-laundering laws.
Idrees was arrested in August last year and has until now been held in custody, Pakistan’s News International reported.
The court also fined Idrees Rs96 million ($630,000) and ordered his deportation once his sentence has been served.
