Politicians call on IEA to forge ties with the international community

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2022)

Afghan politicians on Sunday called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to forge new relations with the world.

This comes after the IEA recently visited Norway, Switzerland, and Qatar for talks with representatives from foreign countries.

“The former government did not respect elders, nor the people. It was a corrupt government. It (former government) would also not accept advice. The current situation is because of the former government,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, a well known politician.

Activists meanwhile called on the international community to help Afghans overcome economic hardships.

“The (current economic situation) should not be happening. Does the international community want peace or not? If they want peace, then they should engage with Afghanistan in a different manner, otherwise, it is useless,” said Muhboba Saraj, a women’s rights activist.

IEA accepts there are some problems in the current government, but have said the sudden, unplanned collapse of the former government resulted in the world cutting ties with Afghanistan.

“When we were fighting, we did not think that we would be in power. The former government was not beneficial for Afghanistan,” said Abdulhaq Hamad, a member of the IEA.