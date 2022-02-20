Latest News
Politicians call on IEA to forge ties with the international community
Afghan politicians on Sunday called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to forge new relations with the world.
This comes after the IEA recently visited Norway, Switzerland, and Qatar for talks with representatives from foreign countries.
“The former government did not respect elders, nor the people. It was a corrupt government. It (former government) would also not accept advice. The current situation is because of the former government,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, a well known politician.
Activists meanwhile called on the international community to help Afghans overcome economic hardships.
“The (current economic situation) should not be happening. Does the international community want peace or not? If they want peace, then they should engage with Afghanistan in a different manner, otherwise, it is useless,” said Muhboba Saraj, a women’s rights activist.
IEA accepts there are some problems in the current government, but have said the sudden, unplanned collapse of the former government resulted in the world cutting ties with Afghanistan.
“When we were fighting, we did not think that we would be in power. The former government was not beneficial for Afghanistan,” said Abdulhaq Hamad, a member of the IEA.
Latest News
UNICEF provides support to all public school teachers for two months
As part of efforts to ensure all school-age girls and boys in Afghanistan go to school and learn, UNICEF and partners are providing emergency cash support to all public education teachers for the months of January and February.
The EU-funded payment – amounting to the equivalent of $100 a month in Afghani, per teacher, male and female, will benefit an estimated 194,000 public school teachers nationwide.
“Following months of uncertainty and hardship for many teachers, we are pleased to extend emergency support to public school teachers in Afghanistan who have spared no effort to keep children learning,” said Dr Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative.
“UNICEF requires an additional $250 million to be able to continue supporting public school teachers and calls on donors to help us fund this critical initiative. This is an essential measure to enable continued access to education for girls and boys.”
Additional UNICEF efforts to strengthen the broader education system in Afghanistan include support to community-based education, distribution of teaching and learning materials and training of teachers, in particular female teachers.
As is standard practice for UNICEF in other countries, a robust monitoring process is underway. This includes verifying public school teachers’ identity and attendance; creating an agile payment strategy; devising a post-distribution monitoring and grievance mechanism; and engaging an official third-party monitoring agency to independently verify the results.
Around 8.8 million children are enrolled in public schools in Afghanistan. UNICEF continues to advocate, at all levels, for all girls and boys to be able to return to school following the current winter break.
Latest News
Scholars says no one needs to travel abroad for religious studies
Nangarhar scholars and officials say there are good religious scholars and Madrasas in Afghanistan and there is no need for Afghans to go abroad for religious studies.
Religious scholars on Saturday attended graduation events of students at private schools.
As part of the government’s efforts to establish religious schools, a series of examinations for primary and secondary school graduates have been launched in Nangarhar under the auspices of the Department of Education. Government officials say 215 people, including women, took the test, which lasted six days.
Religious professors and scholars say that many schools have been built in the country recently and are approaching self-sufficiency in this regard, adding that there are strong religious scholars and schools in Afghanistan and there is no need for anyone to study abroad.
“All over Afghanistan, we have Ulema; people come from outside and meet with them and even invite them to India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, where our Ulema share their knowledge,” Sheikh al-Hadith Nawid Ahmad Kakar, the head of a religious school said.
Participants are happy to take the exam and call on the Islamic Emirate (IE) to pay more attention to religious schools.
“The exam process is very transparent and smooth,” said Firoz Khan, a student.
“Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to pay attention to Madrasas as they have paid attention to schools and universities, so that people do not go abroad,” said Mohammadagul, another participant.
However, there are still a large number of students studying religious sciences in Pakistan and other countries. However there have been calls for government to improve the standard of education so that students can study at home and not abroad.
Latest News
University professors condemn Biden for decision to use Afghan assets
A number of professors from Afghan universities came together on Saturday and condemned US President Joe Biden’s decision to use some of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves to pay victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The professors accused the United States of trying to cause the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy.
They in turn called on the international community to put pressure on the US to hand the assets back to Afghanistan.
“First the US wanted to destroy Afghanistan through division. Now it wants the economy to collapse by allocating Afghan funds to 9/11 attack [victims],” said Najibullah Amarkhiel, a professor.
They added that Biden’s decision will destablize Afghanistan’s already fragile economy.
“US decision contradicts human, and legal principles. It is cruel,” said Mohammad Akbar Mir, another professor.
According to the professors, the US should compensate Afghans for crimes it committed in Afghanistan.
“The US left behind a political and economic crisis. The US left division in Afghanistan, and destroyed Afghanistan’s economy,” said Habibullah Hamid, a professor.
“The US decision is unjust, illegal, and inhuman. Afghans were not involved in the [9/11] attacks,” said Nomanudin Nayebkhil, another professor.
This comes after Biden last week announced he was splitting $7 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen reserves. He said $3.5 billion would go to 9/11 victims and another $3.5 billion for humanitarian aid.
