Politicians Believe Afghan Elections Create Crisis

Prominent Afghan politicians on Wednesday expressed their grave concerns regarding the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections at a gathering in Kabul.

The politicians emphasized on the importance of peace talks and warned about the crisis that will follow the September 28 elections.

Speaking at the event, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai called on the Taliban militant group to make peace with the people of Afghanistan.

“I’m calling on Taliban to hold talks with the people of Afghanistan and foreigners to end the ongoing war,” Karzai said.

Atta Mohammad Noor, the Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Party and former governor of Balkh province, who has announced that he will remain impartial in the elections, said going to the elections at this situation means the beginning of a huge crisis.

“If we don’t have peace and there is no guarantee about the security of big cities, how can we emphasize on holding of an election,” Noor asked.

“We are beginning a process which is not acceptable for any ethnic group. Fighting has already started in campaigns. Will they accept the result?” Ismail Khan, a senior member of Jamiat part reasoned.

“If election causes misery and divides the country into two parts or creates ethnic issues then we should reconsider and focus on peace,” said Sayed Hamid Gailani, the leader of Mahaz Milli Party of Afghanistan.

“There are serious crisis in the way of the upcoming elections. No effective steps had been taken for bringing reforms in the electoral commissions. The commissions are not independent,” said Mohammad Younus Qanoni, the former Vice President to President Karzai.

Qanoni questioned the credibility of the election and predicated that if one team announced itself the winner then the rival team will not accept the result and there will be a crisis in the war-torn country.