Political turmoil; four governors ruling Jawzjan

Northern Jawzjan province, amidst political tensions, is being ruled by four governors including the Taliban designated governor.

Lutfullah Azizi was appointed as the provincial governor for Jawzjan six months ago by the Independent Directorate of Local Governance, but since then he stays in the capital Kabul and failed to take the Jawzjan rein due to apparently the opposition of Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum.

Mawlavi Abdul Hai Hayat, Dostum designated governor, now considers himself as the real governor of Jawzjan as he receives people at Dostum’s Palace in Sheberghan, capital of the province.

He monitors the presence of the local authorities and they are apparently accountable to him.

“People come me and as the governor I handle everything,” Bayat told Ariana News correspondent Ahmad Farshad Saleh.

On the other hand, Mawlavi Sunatullah, the Taliban Shadow Governor also rules in parts of the province.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qadir Malia is working as a caretaker of Jawzjan. He yet to hand over his office to the new governor.

In an interview with Ariana News, Mr. Malia confirmed the existing political turmoil.

Bator Yakhchi, the son of Ahmad Eshchi Dostums’ political rival, has been the district governor of Jawzjan’s Aqcha for the past nine years.

Yakhchi, however, was not allowed to go to his office following tensions between Marshal Dostum and Ahmad Ishchi, another person is working as Aqcha’s governor but Bator Yakhchi gets the privileges of a district governor

Jawzjan is governed by two governors, designated Taliban governor, and a caretaker, with the exception of one district, nine other districts have been closed by the Taliban and at least four other districts are under siege by the Taliban.