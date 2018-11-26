Political Parties Welcome Delay in Elections for Sake of Peace

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2018)

A number of political parties say for the sake of peace a possible delay in coming presidential elections is acceptable for them.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has said that the vote likely to be delayed as it seeks to hold four elections – presidential, provincial council, district council and parliamentary in Ghazni – together.

The IEC has stressed that it will set a new date for the presidential elections next week.

Following the issue, some political parties said that the postponement of the election is acceptable for them if it is conditioned to kick off peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

“It will not be an issue for me if the election was delayed for peace talks, I want the peace process to continue in a better way,” said Mohammad Ismail Khan, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party.

“The talks should be cleared and should take place within two or three months so that it don’t put the elections in question,” said Anwarulhaq Ahadi, chairman of National Front of Afghanistan.

Abdulhadi Arghandiwal, the head of Hezb-e-Islami, however, said that the election commission should focus on reforms than setting dates for the elections.

This comes as previously the presidential election was set for April next year.