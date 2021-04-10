Latest News
Political parties to present united front at Istanbul Summit
The Afghan Political Parties Committee said Saturday it would present a separate peace plan at the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process, which is due to be held next week in Turkey.
The committee includes major Afghan political parties such as Gulbuddin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami; Hizb-e-Wahdad Islami led by Former Vice President Mohammad Karimi Khalili; Hizb-e-Wahdad led by Mohammad Mohaqiq; Hizb-e-Jamiat Islami led by Salahuddin Rabbani; Junbish-i-Milli led by Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum; Hezb-e-Mahaz-e-Mili Islami-e-Afghanistan led by Sayed Hamed Gailani, and Afghan Millat Party led by Anwar al-Haq Ahadi.
Mohammad Homayoun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami, stated that the parties, as government opposition, would share a joint plan for Afghan peace at the Istanbul conference.
“We have made a separate plan for the parties committee. We will participate in the summit as the opposition. So far we (Hizb-e-Islami party) have not handed over any plan to the High Council for National Reconciliation,” Jarir said.
Meanwhile, Mahiuddin Mehdi, a member of Jamiat Islami party, called on the participants to discuss a federal system for Afghanistan.
“As far as we know, a Presidential Structure has not yielded any results in Afghanistan, and we must terminate the centralized system and reach a result over a decentralized system (federalism),” Mehdi said.
This comes as the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul for talks with government leaders, ahead of the Istanbul summit.
According to a source, Khalilzad will discuss the latest developments around the peace process with high-ranking leaders and the peace proposal expected to be shared by the Afghan Republic at the Turkey conference.
Khalilzad is also expected to meet with President Ashraf Ghani.
The US-proposed and UN-led summit will see Afghan government leaders, politicians, and Taliban representatives, along with international stakeholders discuss a roadmap to a political settlement in the country.
No official date has been announced for the summit but some sources have said it could start on April 16.
Ghani, Abdullah, and a number of politicians have meanwhile been working on a peace proposal to be presented at the summit.
Over the past week, the HCNR’s leadership committee worked to combine proposals from various entities so that a single plan can be presented in Istanbul.
In an interview with the BBC on Thursday, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh confirmed the Afghan Republic will present a single plan at the summit.
Saleh said the Republic’s plan, which includes early elections, stipulates that incumbent president Ashraf Ghani will not run for the presidency.
Saleh said the Afghan government also wants regional and international guarantees for peace and assurances that no deals are made that give one group all the power.
Saleh said the Republic’s peace plan is comprehensive.
Latest News
Khalilzad meets with Ghani twice in one day over peace proposal
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) on Saturday to discuss the peace process and the upcoming Istanbul summit.
“Khalilzad met with Ghani twice during the day and discussed the upcoming Istanbul summit, the timeframe, finalization of the list of participants, and the preparations for the conference,” the Presidential Palace said.
HCNR Chairman Abdullah stated in a tweet that he and Khalilzad discussed “the Afghan Peace Process, the Doha talks, internal consensus and preparations for the upcoming conference in Turkey.”
“We welcome the acceleration of the process & achieving a comprehensive political settlement,” Abdullah tweeted.
The Istanbul summit is expected to be held on April 16 in Turkey.
In Kabul, the government and Afghan politicians are working on peace plans to be addressed at the Istanbul summit.
Ghani is expected to propose his three-phase peace roadmap at the conference.
Ghani’s roadmap – from an unending war towards a just and lasting peace proposal includes three phases, a political agreement; a peace government; and peacebuilding, state-building, and market-building.
In the first phase, Ghani proposed a political settlement, an internationally monitored ceasefire, a regional and international guarantee of peace as well as continued counter-terrorism efforts, and the convening of a Loya Jirga to approve the agreement.
The second phase will be to hold a presidential election and establish a “government of peace” and implement arrangements to move towards a new political system.
The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, security, reintegration of refugees and considering government priorities” for Afghanistan’s development.
On the other hand, the Afghan Political Parties Committee said Saturday it would present a separate peace plan at the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process, which is due to be held next week in Turkey.
The committee includes major Afghan political parties such as Gulbuddin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami; Hizb-e-Wahdad Islami led by Former Vice President Mohammad Karimi Khalili; Hizb-e-Wahdad led by Mohammad Mohaqiq; Hizb-e-Jamiat Islami led by Salahuddin Rabbani; Junbish-i-Milli led by Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum; Hezb-e-Mahaz-e-Mili Islami-e-Afghanistan led by Sayed Hamed Gailani, and Afghan Millat Party led by Anwar al-Haq Ahadi.
Mohammad Homayoun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami, stated that the parties, as government opposition, would share a joint plan for Afghan peace at the Istanbul conference.
“We have made a separate plan for the parties committee. We will participate in the summit as the opposition. So far we (Hizb-e-Islami party) have not handed over any plan to the High Council for National Reconciliation,” Jarir said.
Meanwhile, Mahiuddin Mehdi, a member of the Jamiat Islami party, called on the participants to discuss a federal system for Afghanistan.
“As far as we know, a Presidential Structure has not yielded any results in Afghanistan, and we must terminate the centralized system and reach a result over a decentralized system (federalism),” Mehdi said.
Latest News
Parliament launches probe into Kabul airport explosives find
The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Saturday summoned Afghanistan’s top security officials to answer questions after a plane carrying a Pakistani delegation led by the country’s Speaker of the House, Asad Qaisar, was turned back to Islamabad after entering Afghan airspace on Thursday following the discovery of explosives on a runway at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.
Acting Interior Minister Hayatullah Hayat told the MPs that unexploded explosives were discovered at the airport.
“It was not intentional but explosives were found; the airport was closed for more than two hours,” Hayat said, adding that nine flights had been postponed due to the issue.
MPs said they were not satisfied with explanations by the security officials and said a delegation has been assigned to investigate the issue.
MP Mir Haidar Afzali said: “Unfortunately, the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Pakistan was canceled and the security officials were called on this issue, but they did not satisfy the parliament and a delegation was tasked to follow up the issue further and the result will be shared with the people.”
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said the aircraft was already in Afghanistan airspace when it turned back.
Khan said the plane was turned back after NATO warned they had found explosives on the runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul city.
Latest News
Rights watchdog calls for both sides to end the conflict
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has called on warring parties in Afghanistan to end the violence in the war-weary country.
In a series of tweets, the AIHRC stated its findings show that two civilians – a woman and her child – were killed and six others including a woman and a child were wounded in mortar fire by the Afghan forces in the Sabri district of Khost province early this month.
A mortar fired by the Afghan security forces hit a residential house at 2 pm, on March 28, the AIHRC said.
Expressing concerns over the civilian casualties, the AIHRC called on the warring parties to end the violence “by respecting the collective will of the people to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.”
The organization also called on the government to investigate the incident to ensure justice is served for the victims.
Pro-government forces reportedly conducted an operation in the Sabari district of the province in late March, which people said, inflicted casualties on the civilians.
According to media outlets at least 17 civilians including women and children were killed during the raids.
The Taliban in a statement claimed that government forces had launched operations on several residential houses and several civilians were killed.
Khalilzad meets with Ghani twice in one day over peace proposal
Parliament launches probe into Kabul airport explosives find
Rights watchdog calls for both sides to end the conflict
Al-Qaeda operating across Afghanistan: Report
Political parties to present united front at Istanbul Summit
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Zerbena: Government plans to build dams across the country
Morning News Show: IPDs situation Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: New academic system for managing education discussed
Sola: Efforts for unifying an agenda for Istanbul summit
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
-
COVID-194 days ago
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
-
Latest News2 days ago
Washington condemns attack on Kandahar base housing US troops
-
Business4 days ago
EU helps Afghanistan with debt relief amid ongoing pandemic
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov in Pakistan for talks that will include Afghan peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden still consulting on troop withdrawal issue: White House
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani draws up 3-phase peace roadmap
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five police killed in Kabul and Nangarhar attacks