Political Parties Stress on Implementation of Biometric System in Elections  

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2018)

A number of political parties say without having a biometric system in all of the polling stations on Election Day, they will not accept the election results.

They stressed that the new voting system should be adopted in of the voting centers equally.

“The places which have no biometric devices, the casted votes will be invalid there,” said Hamayoun Jareer, a member of Hezb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

The biometric system for facial recognition and finger printing could be used offline and online at the polling centers in the cities.

“The new finger printing system should register all the details including voters’ face, finger, and ID card. If female voters don’t identify their faces, the process will be meaningless,” said Noorullah Akhlaqi, a member of Jamiat-e-Islami party.

The electoral body, however, stressed that the election will be held transparently with the new system.

“We are making efforts to hold the elections transparently,” Hafizullah Hashimi, a member of the election commission.

The parliamentary election has been scheduled for October 20 and is seen as a test for the presidential elections that will take place in April next year.

The election commission new measures hope to put an end to the previous issues they have faced. With election fraud now being a criminal offence, voting stations will be placed in public buildings and monitored.