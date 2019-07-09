Political Parties Prioritize Peace Over Election

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2019)

A number of electoral tickets and political parties prioritize peace with Taliban over the upcoming presidential election in the country.

“If we have an election that results in poverty, increasing of refugees, war and destruction I’m not ready to take part in such an election,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

Political parties emphasize that they should have a role in the ongoing Afghan peace process with the Taliban in order to have an inclusive peace agreement.

Asadullah Sadati, a key member of Afghanistan’s Chief Executive electoral ticket welcomed the Doha meeting.

He added that if peace efforts fail the presidential elections must be held on time.

However, Hamayoun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar emphasizes that if there are satisfactory justifications, the presidential elections must be delayed for the sake of peace.

“If we want to end the war and bring permanent peace to Afghanistan, the solution is to invite the real sides of the Afghanistan issue,” Jarir said.