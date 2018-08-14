‘Political Parties not Effective in Afghanistan’

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2018 6:49 pm)

The political parties are not effective in Afghanistan and that except criticizing the government do not have “comprehensive” plans, according to First Deputy of Meshrano Jirga.

“Let’s strengthen the system instead of destroying and condemning it further. We urge the [political] parties to pay heed on national interest,” said First Deputy of Senate House (Meshrano Jirga).

Some political parties, however, believe that they do not have any kind of responsibility regarding the issues of war and peace in the country except having an encouraging and supporting role.

“In political issues [the parties] can play a constructive role but the issues of war and peace are the responsibility of the government. Political parties could only encourage and support and can’t have an active role in the issue of war,” said Anwarulhaq Ahadi, Chairman of New National Front of Afghanistan.

Waqif Hakimi, a member of Jamiat Islami party, meanwhile, said that the government has not respected and paid heed to their plans.

This comes as currently, more than 70 political parties are officially registered at the Ministry of Justice.