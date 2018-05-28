Political Parties Called for a Change to the Electoral System

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2018 6:24 pm)

A group of influential political parties on Monday called on the government to identify the share of political parties in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In addition, the parties objected stamping of the voter’s national identity cards and suggested shifting from the current SNTV electoral system to a multi-dimensional representation (MDR) system, because the MDR system would give political parties more weight in the upcoming parliamentary ballot.

“On 19 May 2018, the political parties jointly approved the MDR electoral system and we were expecting to submit an official letter to the quadrilateral commission, but unfortunately the government has failed to form the commission yet,” said Mohiuddin Mahdi a senior member of Jamiat-e Islami Afghanistan.

The parties claimed that the government and the Independent Election Commission (IEC) are looking for systemization of fraud for 2019 presidential elections by using paper identity cards.

“We won’t allow anyone anymore to oppose with the fate of Afghanistan’s people,” said Asadullah Sadati a member of [Hezb-e] Wahdat-e Islami Afghanistan.

“All political parties and coalitions have reached to the conclusion that the current electoral system will have no result for the people of Afghanistan except failure and a new crisis,” said Bashir Ahmad Tahyanj a member of Jombesh-e Melli Islami Afghanistan.

“This was an initial gathering. The political parties emphasized on the implementation of their demands. If our demands were not met, we will organize major demonstrations in Kabul and provinces. We are against the SNTV system,” said Mohammad Nateqi a member of [Hezb-e] Wahdat-e Islami Mardom-e Afghanistan.

Despite disagreements over stamping voters national identity cards, IEC on Monday said more than 25 thousand people have registered themselves during the last 24 hours.

According to IEC, about 3.7 million voters have registered themselves for the upcoming elections in Afghanistan so far.