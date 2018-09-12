Political, Jihadi Figures Bargained on Current Important Issues in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2018 8:48 pm)

A number of political and Jihadi figures in invitation of Hazrat Sibqatullah Mujadadi have gathered to find a joint solution about the country’s problems, particularly brining reforms for a transparent election, reduce of violence and betterment of governance.

The former President, Hamid Karzai who always was opposed of signing the security agreement with the U.S. is said to believe that the Americans have not fulfilled their commitments mentioned in the agreement.

Karzai called for a reconsideration about the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with the United States.

In the meantime, the political and Jihadi figures called for serious reforms in the electoral system and stressed on implementation of reforms before holding the parliamentary and Presidential elections.

“There are serious question that make the transparency of electoral process questioning,” Zabiullah Mujadadi said.

The Jihadi leaders and political parties reached an agreement to jointly work on addressing their demands.

This comes as the Afghan government has not reacted against the criticisms of these figures so far, but previously it has always emphasized over serious efforts on betterment of the situations in the country.