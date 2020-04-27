Policemen arrested on charges of rape – Ghazni 

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2020)

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said Monday that police have arrested two on charges of rape in Ghazni province.

The two police officers allegedly have rape two girls in the Jaghori district of Ghazni province, which followed a wide protest by angry mobs in the district.

The Interior Ministry added that the officers are under custody and investigations are underway.

Tariq Arian, the Ministry’s spokesperson said, “The two accused police officers are under serious investigations. The Jaghori district police chief and the criminal director of police command have been dismissed from their positions and they are summoned to Kabul for further investigations.”

Arian added that a delegation has been sent to Jaghori to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, local sources said that two protesters had been shot dead, but security sources yet to comment on the matter.