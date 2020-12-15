Policeman gunned down by assailants in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

At least one policeman was killed Tuesday morning in Bagrami district of Kabul province, police confirmed.

“The incident occurred at around 06:30 am local time in PD12 in Butkhak area when unknown men opened fire on police; as a result one policeman was killed and one other wounded,” police said.

According to police the incident is being investigated.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes after gunmen shot and killed a state prosecutor in PD8, Kart-e-Now area on Monday in Kabul.

Police confirmed the incident.