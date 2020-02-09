Policeman arrested on charges of cooperation with the Taliban – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2020)

Muzrib, the policeman who is accused of helping the Taliban in an attack on a police station killing 14 fellow policemen, has been apprehended.

According to Baghlan officials, a policeman named Muzrib who had been accused of helping the Taliban in the attack on a police station killing Ahmad Farid Andarabi, chief police for 3rd division, and 13 other policemen, two weeks ago, has been taken into custody.

Mohammad Mansour Azizi, governor of Bannu district Baghlan, told Ariana News that the detainee had been accused of spying for and cooperation with the Taliban. Azizi added that the accused had been caught by the local people who were going to trial him in a desert-court, but with the mediation of the elders and the local administration, he was handed over to the police of the Bannu district.

Previously, local officials in Baghlan had said that the accused was an enemy infiltration into the 3rd division of the police in Khwaja Alwan area of Pol-e Khomri – with his help, the Taliban attacked the police division killing 14 policemen.

Sources in the locale have said that the suspect had taken all weapons, ammunition and an armored tank of the police division and had handed them over to the Taliban. The Taliban claimed the attack then.