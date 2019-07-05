Police Surround Afghan-Turk School in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2019)

Afghan police surrounded the Afghan-Turk High School building in the capital Kabul city early on Friday morning.

Kabul police forces do not allow anyone to enter or leave the school premises.

According to police, they have orders to hand over the school to the Turkish government.

Meanwhile, a number of protesting students and teachers outside the school told Ariana News that they will not allow the Afghan government to transfer the Afghan-Turk school to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation.

In February 2018, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education (MoE) formally handed over the management of Afghan-Turk schools from Cag Educational to the Turkish government.

Turkey claimed that the schools were related to a terrorist organization run by Turkish cleric Muhammed Fethullah Gülen, who is now living in exile in the United States.