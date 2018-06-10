Police Seize Vehicle with Over 300 Kg of Explosives in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2018 2:37 pm)

A vehicle packed with 300 kilograms of explosives has been seized by Afghan intelligence operatives in northern Baghlan province, local officials said Sunday.

According to the officials, the explosives were transferred from Kabul to Dand-e-Ghori and Pul-e-Khomri cities before being discovered and seized by the security forces in Doshi district of Baghlan province.

The provincial police chief’s spokesman Zabiullah Shuja said that at least two people have been arrested in connection to the incident, adding that the initial investigation indicates that the detainees were the members of the Taliban in the province.

Baghlan is restively restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the militant groups, mainly the Taliban have been actively operating in remote areas of the province.