Police Official Killed in Logar Suicide Attack

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2018 10:10 am)

A police official was killed and four others were wounded after the militants detonated an explosives laden vehicle in the entrance of a police building in Logar province on Wednesday, officials said.

In addition, eight civilians were wounded in the attack.

According to security authorities, the attack started with a suicide car bomber, then two other suicide bombers targeted the police station in Pul-e-Alam, the center of the province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in Logar province.

