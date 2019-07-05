Police Mistreat Some Journalists in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2019)

Some of the journalists and cameramen of the media including Ariana News were mistreated by the Kabul Police on Friday while covering an incident.

They say that one of the Kabul Police senior officer’ bodyguards mistreated and abused them while they were covering the police raid on Ataturk High School in Kabul.

Sami Jahesh, the journalist of Ariana News, says that the police seized his video recording tools for hours and mistreated him.

“The Kabul Police senior officer told his bodyguards to seize my camera. Following that, his bodyguards seized my camera in addition to beating and abusing me,” said Jahesh.

“They tried to grab my camera but they could not and beat me,” said Hamidullah, the cameraman of a private TV channel in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) says that the violence committers will be identified and investigated.

“We will share the results of our investigations regarding the claims and our measures in 24 hours with the people of Afghanistan and media,” said Nasrat Rahimi, the Spokesperson of MoI.

At the same time, the media and journalists supporters have intensively criticized this action of the police.

This is not the first time that the journalists are being mistreated by the government officers.

Previously, the President’s bodyguards had committed violence inside the presidential palace.