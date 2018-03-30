Police Forces Will No Longer Fight in Battlefields: MoI

(Last Updated On: March 30, 2018 2:04 pm)

The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoD) says the Police forces will no longer fight in battlegrounds and will focus on their main responsibilities to serve in the cities, protecting and guarding civilians.

“There is a kind of situation that a large number of police forces are still fighting against the oppositions in the battlefields. We are trying to take them back to their main responsibilities,” said Najib Danish, spokesman of MoI.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) is said to believe that the absence of police forces in the battlegrounds would not have a negative impact.

“We have our public protection forces and border police who positively serve on the battlefields and the absence of police forces is not a serious concern,” said Muhammad Radmanish, head of MoD press office.

To drastically reduce police casualties and transform ANP into a more effective force tasked with routine policing services rather than combat operations, the MoI has laid out a strategic plan for 2018-2021.

According to MoI, the purpose of the Afghan National Police Strategy (ANPS) is to provide strategic guidance for the continued development and operational capability of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to meet the current and future challenges of stabilization and security of the nation.