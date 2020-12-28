Connect with us

Police force in Kabul to be doubled

Ariana News

2 hours ago

December 28, 2020
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Monday the Presidential Palace will double the number of police in the city in a bid to cut down on security incidents and targeted attacks.
 
The decision comes just after a dramatic increase in assassinations and attempted assassinations in the capital which has sparked concern among residents.
 
“Based on the 6:30am session plan, a study found even in a relatively stable and calm state, Kabul has the lowest number of police in proportion to the number of residents,” Saleh said.
 
Saleh also said in line with the new plan the responsibility for the mountain outposts in Kabul has been handed over to the army.
 
Kabul residents have raised their voices in the past few days over the high number of attacks in the capital every day and say they are having to cope with explosions and targeted shootings almost every day.
 
While Kabul has dominated in the number of targeted attacks, the rest of the country is also dealing with the same problem.
 
Just last week, Freshta Kohistani, civil society activist was assassinated in Kapisa province.
 
On Wednesday, Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), was gunned down outside his home in Kabul in what has become a clear increase in targeted assassinations, either through the use of magnetic IEDs against vehicles or by shooting.
 
This has emerged over the past few months and public figures, including civil society members, media workers and government officials appear to be the targets.
Salang officials cautiously reopen mountain Pass after 42-hour closure

Ariana News

3 mins ago

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020
Salang Pass authorities said midday Monday that they have managed to reopen Salang Pass after heavy snowstorms hit the area over the weekend. 
 
According to the Salang Pass Maintenance Authority graders were able to start clearing the road at about 4am on Monday after the pass was closed to traffic on Sunday due to a heavy storm. 
 
However extremely cold conditions prevail in the area and daytime temperatures on Monday plummeted to -22 degrees Celsius.
 
According to authorities, at least 95cm of snow had built up on the ground in the northern parts of the pass and 50cm in the south. 
 
The snow storm cleared up on Sunday in the northern parts and it started subsiding Monday in the south, authorities said. 
 
Officials said no snow has been predicted for the next 24 hours. 
 
However, motorists have been cautioned against traveling unless entirely necessary as authorities are still clearing parts of the pass. 
 
“Dear compatriots and respected drivers are asked to be safe when crossing the highway. Equipped with winter tools and equipment, use full caution and pay attention to the guidance of Salang officials,” officials said. 
 
Last week the authority called on all drivers using the pass to ensure their vehicles were properly equipped to deal with the conditions and to ensure they had tyre chains.
Afghan air airstrikes in Helmand Kill 11 Al-Qaeda members

Ariana News

4 hours ago

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020

At least 11 Al-Qaeda members and two Taliban senior members killed during Afghan air forces airstrikes in Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, these strikes were conducted in the Nawa district.

These Al-Qaeda fighters used to train the Taliban to make bombs in Helmand, the ministry said.

“Massoud Ahmad who was the facilitator for Al-Q fighters in Helmand is among those killed by the airstrikes,” the ministry claimed.

Taliban did not comment yet.

This comes after the ministry claimed on Saturday at least four Al-Qaeda and 15 Taliban fighters were killed in Afghan air force strikes in the Nawa district of Helmand province.

Almost 300 arrested during door-to-door operation in Kabul

Ariana News

14 hours ago

December 27, 2020

December 27, 2020

Residents of 315 area of Khair Khana, in Kabul city, said on Sunday that Afghan security forces arrested about 280 people between Saturday and Sunday in connection with suspected terrorist activities, armed robberies and other crimes.

Security forces carried out a door-to-door search of the area that reportedly lasted for 8 hours.

Reports emerged early Saturday of the operation after Khair Khana residents took to social media to post photographs of military tanks being used to close off streets.

At the time, locals said security forces had ordered them to stay inside their homes and were stopping anyone from leaving the area.

“They had an operation in the area, at least 280 people were arrested; 12 or 14 of them were Daesh members,” said Khan Agha, a Khair Khana resident.

“More of them were terrorists but some of the people arrested are not terrorists,” said Subhanallah, another resident.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the security forces launched the new door-to-door plan, which aims to flush out insurgents and cut down on crime.

The MoI did not provide further details but said that several people had been arrested and arms and ammunition had also been seized.

“Several persons arrested in PD11 had been under investigation. Some ammunition was also seized in the operation,” Tariq Aryan, spokesman for the MoI, said.

This comes after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said during his 6.30am daily security meeting that no foreign national had been arrested during the operation.

Saleh said that some individuals had been arrested on charges of kidnapping and some for terrorist activities.

This move comes amid a dramatic increase in attacks in the city that include magnetic IEDs attached to vehicles and targeted shootings.

Last week, IED explosions marred the start of virtually everyday as public figures were targeted – mostly after leaving home for work.

The surge in assassinations sparked an outcry among public figures, ordinary Afghans and members of the international community.

By Thursday, Afghans on social media were asking “who is next?”

