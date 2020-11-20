Police commander among 28 killed in Taliban Badakhshan attack

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

At least 28 members of the Afghan security forces – including the police chief of Maymay district of Badakhshan, district acting-security director were killed as the Taliban militants overrun the Maymay district on Wednesday night, sources confirmed.

Provincial officials yet to comment in this regard.

This comes after Nilofar Ibrahimi, a member of Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament, said on Thursday that Maymay district of Badakhshan province has fallen to Taliban.

According to Ibrahimi the center of the district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Wednesday night.

Sanaullah Rohani, spokesman for Badakhshan police has not confirmed the district had fallen to the Taliban but said that clashes have been ongoing between Taliban and Afghan forces in the district.

He said that due to bad weather reinforcements and air support has been delayed.

According to Rohani they will send reinforcement troops in from a nearby district.

Maymay is one of the strategic districts in Badakhshan that is located along the border with Tajikistan.

Taliban had not commented about the incident so far.