Police commander among 28 killed in Taliban Badakhshan attack

Ariana News

Published

3 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

At least 28 members of the Afghan security forces – including the police chief of Maymay district of Badakhshan, district acting-security director were killed as the Taliban militants overrun the Maymay district on Wednesday night, sources confirmed.

Provincial officials yet to comment in this regard.

This comes after Nilofar Ibrahimi, a member of Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament, said on Thursday that Maymay district of Badakhshan province has fallen to Taliban.

According to Ibrahimi the center of the district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Wednesday night.

Sanaullah Rohani, spokesman for Badakhshan police has not confirmed the district had fallen to the Taliban but said that clashes have been ongoing between Taliban and Afghan forces in the district.

He said that due to bad weather reinforcements and air support has been delayed.

According to Rohani they will send reinforcement troops in from a nearby district.

Maymay is one of the strategic districts in Badakhshan that is located along the border with Tajikistan. 

Taliban had not commented about the incident so far.

Abdullah Abdullah seeks Turkey’s support for peace process

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Thursday met with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, capital of Turkey. Turkish foreign ministry said.

Cavusoglu and Abdullah discussed the intra-Afghan peace process, pledges continued support for peace in Afghanistan.

After the meeting, Cavusoglu said on Twitter that they discussed the developments in the intra-Afghan peace process and expressed appreciation for Abdullah Abdullah’s efforts.

“Turkey’s strong support for friendly & brotherly Afghan people’s peace demand will continue,” Cavusoglu said.

Abdullah Abdullah also thanked Turkey for extending support to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah met with Dr. Ali Arbash, head of the Turkey religious affairs, and discussed Ulema’s role in the Afghan peace process.

“We exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, and the role of Ulema on establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Abdullah said.

“Dr. Ali Arbash expressed his, and the Ulema’s full support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.” Abdullah tweeted.

Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday left for Ankara to seek Turkey’s support for negotiations with the Taliban and discuss bilateral ties.

Since the start of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha, Abdullah has visited Pakistan, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan to lobby for peace in the war-ridden country.

Khalilzad meets Uzbekistan foreign minister to discuss Afghan peace process

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister and Diplomate in Washington DC on Thursday evening, Khalilzad said in a series of tweets.

According to his tweets, Khalilzad met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov and Uzbekistan Ambassador to the US and Canada Javlon Vakhabov in DC, discussing “Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and the importance of an immediate reduction in violence.”

“We also discussed the region’s role in helping the Afghan peace process and recommitted to the importance of regional economic connectivity, trade and development facilitated by peace in Afghanistan, benefiting Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Khalilzad said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Khalilzad exclaimed they look forward to a “high-level” meeting among the representatives of the US, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to discuss regional connectivity and development initiatives.

This comes after in October this year Khalilzad met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday in Dushanbe to discuss the Afghan peace process and the security situation in the region.

According to Tajikistan media reports, Rahmon said in the meeting that Tajikistan “supports the position of the Afghan government to ensure peace and stability” in their neighboring country, and also that he welcomed the inter-Afghan negotiation process.

Khalilzad and Rahmon also discussed the strengthening of ties between the US and Tajikistan.

Two killed, 20 Wounded in Kandahar Motorbike Bombing

Ariana News

Published

16 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

At least two civilians were killed, and 20 people were wounded in a motorbike bombing in southern Kandahar province, a local official said Thursday.

Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for Kandahar Police told Ariana News that an explosive-laden motorbike was detonated in PD^3 of Kandahar city on Thursday evening.

Barakzai stated the blast occurred close to a police checkpoint. He added that the deputy police chief of PD^3 of Kandahar city and a policeman were wounded in the explosion.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

