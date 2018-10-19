Police Arrest Three Suspects in Connection to Kandahar Deadly Incident

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2018)

At least three people have been arrested in connection to the deadly incident in southern Kandahar province that left the provincial Police Chief and Intelligence Chief dead, the Interior Ministry said in a short statement on Friday.

The statement added that the detained individuals are in the custody of the security forces and an investigation is underway.

The statement did not provide further details in this regard.

The Police Chief of Kandahar Gen. Abdul Raziq and Intelligence Chief of the province Gen. Abdul Momin Hussain Khail were killed on Thursday after a security meeting which also included the commander of US and NATO forces Gen. Scott Miller and the provincial governor Zalamy Wesa and the commander of the 404th Zone.

Zalmay Wesa and the commander of the 404th Zone have sustained injuries. But Gen. Miller has escaped the incident unhurt.

Following the incident, the Interior Ministry on Friday confirmed that based on the president’s order Tadeen Khan, the younger brother of Gen. Raziq has been appointed as Police Chief of Kandahar.