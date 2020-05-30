Latest News
Police arrest irresponsible armed men, rescue woman – Takhar
Afghan forces have arrested a group of irresponsible armed men in operation in Takhar province, rescuing a woman, police confirmed.
The operation was conducted in Pir Kanda Kaw, Persian name, area in Farkhar district of the province on Friday night.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the gang’s head was shot dead in fire exchanges and six members of the bands were detained by police.
Asir added that a woman – Kabul’s resident – who was abducted by the gang has been rescued.
Meanwhile, Afghan forces have seized a number of weapons and ammo of the group during the raids.
The band was involved in murders, armed robbery, kidnappings, and harassment of people, Police further said.
COVID-19
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
COVID19 took the life of an employee of the Ariana International Television Network.
Sulaiman Yousufi, an employee of Ariana News and Ariana TV, died of coronavirus today.
Mr. Sulaiman Yousufi was infected by the Coronavirus a few days ago and died early today after severe suffering from respiratory troubles.
Yousufi had been working in the transportation department of Ariana TV and Ariana News for over a decade.
He is survived by a son and two daughters.
Prisoner release; Taliban’s technical team negotiating with gov’t
Both the Taliban team and the government are negotiating on how to verify and release the prisoners, as well as obtaining guarantees of not returning to the war, Arg said.
An agreement on peace between the Taliban and the government has not yet been reached, but the US-Taliban peace agreement which was signed three months ago in Doha, Qatar says that the Afghan government should release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 prisoners from the Taliban side.
A Taliban delegation is now in Kabul negotiating the prisoners’ release.
However, the Taliban has said that the team was in Kabul only to monitor the release of prisoners and has no further authority over other aspects of the peace process.
The Afghan government and the Taliban in their latest actions came to an agreement about a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.
The Afghan government is now urging the Taliban to take new and more practical steps in the process of starting Intra-Afghan negotiations.
Arg said that the government’s negotiating team was ready and that the government was committed to take new measures.
Sediq Sediqqi, the presidential spokesman said that the Afghan government had taken major steps towards peace and it was time for the Taliban to show the green light.
Sources close to the Taliban said that the unannounced ceasefire by the group is ongoing, but they will not start the Intra-Afghan negotiations until thousands of the Taliban prisoners are released.
The United States and the international community are waiting for the Afghan government and the Taliban to begin the first round of Intra-Afghan Talks, as the start of these talks could open new doors to the Afghan peace process.
Official: Laliga to resume on June 11
The Spanish Football league known as La Liga will officially resume on June 11, says the Laliga’s president Javier Tebas.
While the Coronavirus shutdown the European football leagues for two months, the major football leagues are now preparing to resume their matches.
The Germany’s Bundesliga is already resumed, whereas the other major leagues are yet to resume their matches.
According to Javier Tebas, the Laliga’s president, the match between Real Betis and Sevilla on June 11 could restart the league.
Tebas added the 2020-2021 season of Laliga will start on September 12.
This comes as all matches of the league for this season will be held behind the closed doors.
The England’s Premier League is expected to start on June 17th, while the Italy’s Serie A will resume on June 21st.
The French Football League was cancelled for this season, and Paris Saint German became the early champion of the season.
