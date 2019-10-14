Police Accused of Mistreating Lawmakers

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2019)

A number of Afghan lawmakers on Monday criticized the government a day after Kabul police launched a major crackdown on black tinted vehicles, mostly related to the lawmakers and powerful figures.

Speaking at the general session of the House, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, a member of parliament from Badakhshan province, claimed that the government itself has broken the law.

“The National Security Advisor has called on parliament members to respect the rule of law, the President has broken the law before everyone,” Mr. Ibrahimi said referring to the existence of long-term caretaker ministers in the cabinet of President Ashraf Ghani.

Mirdad Nejrabi, another MP from Kapisa province said the security officials must identify and publicly name those lawmakers who have broken the law.

He added that security officials must clarify their allegations if lawmakers have violated the law; otherwise, such conspiracies must be stopped.

At the same event, Amir Khan Yar Deputy Speaker of the House said police have the right to search vehicles but no one is allowed to disrespect the representatives of the people.

“We will not allow police to disrespect anyone,” he warned.

The problem between Afghan parliamentarians and police emerged after Special Forces searched vehicles of a group of lawmakers in PD9 of Kabul earlier this week.

Following the incident, lawmakers organized an emergency meeting, with the Interior Minister, at midnight, demanding the resignation of a four-star general.

Police claimed a number of lawmakers were carrying unregistered weapons and vehicles but lawmakers protested the move, saying they were mistreated.