Pneumonia runs rampant through Afghanistan
In the last 45 days, more than four hundred people have died of pneumonia across the country, officials said adding that most of them were children.
The Ministry of Public Health says that during this period, nearly 190,000 people contracted pneumonia across the country.
According to health officials, the highest number of cases were in Kabul, Nangarhar and Balkh provinces.
According to the ministry:
• In 2020, more than 900,000 people were infected and 1,700 people died
• In 2021 more than 944,000 people were infected and 1,900 died
• In 2022, more than 188,000 people have so far been infected while 436 people have died
The highest number of infections recorded this year so far have been in Balkh with 23,075 cases, then Kabul with 20,990 and Nangarhar with 14,560.
Nangarhar recorded the most deaths from pneumonia with 88 cases, Balkh with 75 cases and Kabul with 45.
Extreme cold, a lack of fuel to heat homes, limited access to health care and hospitals is behind the rising case load officials said.
A large percentage of fatalities however have been children.
“In the last two months, many patients have been referred to the hospital and hospitalized here; we try to treat them right until the end,” said Haseb Ahmadzai Wardak, head of Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.
Historically, one-fifth of all children under the age of five who have died succumbed to pneumonia.
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
More than 150 children died following the outbreak of measles in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said Friday.
According to the official, 117 children in the Kuf Ab district and 40 others in Darwazi Bala (Nusay) district died of measles in the past few days.
“At least 117 children died from measles diseases in 22 villages of [ Kuf Ab district],” a member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told Ariana News.
Most of the children who died were living in areas with no access to health services.
Provincial officials, meanwhile, have sent health teams and medicine to help local health workers to contain the outbreak.
Provincial Governor Deputy Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi stated that a health facility will be built for both Kuf Ab and Darwazi Bala districts early next year.
“People are dealing with too many problems here; I raised health services including building a hospital here to the health officials from the Center and Agha Khan who visited Badakhshan province; In spring the hospital would be inaugurated in order to resolve issues of the people here,” Ahmadi said.
Qari Nazir, Head of Badakhshan Public Health Directorate, said: “[We brought] 48 medicine boxes including injections and medical kits for 90,000 to 100,000 people.”
Bill Gates visits Pakistan, says polio eradication possible in a few years
Microsoft Corp co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates visited Pakistan on Thursday, meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and saying polio eradication could be possible in coming years in one of the last two countries of the world where the virus is endemic.
“We’re not done but we’re certainly in by far the best situation we’ve ever been in,” Gates told reporters in Islamabad on the possibility of eliminating polio in Pakistan and globally.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, of which Gates is co-chair, is part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a major project between governments and international organisations.
Pakistan, along with neighbouring Afghanistan, is one of two countries in the world where polio continues to circulate.
Gates, with Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Faisal Sultan, told reporters that the two neighbouring countries’ polio eradication efforts were interlinked.
They said there was a real possibility of eliminating polio in practice in the next few years, but the outcome was uncertain, particularly given the situation in Afghanistan where the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control in August.
“I think the steps taken in Pakistan during 2022 will probably set us up to finish polio eradication,” Gates said.
“Afghanistan is a little bit of a question mark because that’s a more complex situation,” he said, but noted vaccination rates had gone up this year after dropping off since 2018, though needed to be higher.
Sultan said Pakistan was engaging with the IEA administration health authorities.
“We … have ongoing conversations to make sure that a synchronised campaign for eradication … because when you look at our two countries (they) are adjacent to each other and … tightly linked,” he said.
No children have been paralysed by wild polio in Pakistan in more than a year, according to the Gates Foundation, but the virus was detected in December in sewerage samples in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Four wild polio cases were reported in Afghanistan in 2021 and one this year, according to GPEI.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi conferred the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, to Gates at an investiture ceremony.
WHO chief warns situation in Afghanistan is ‘dire’
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom has described the “health situation” in Afghanistan as “dire”.
According to Adhamom he met with acting Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Qalandar Ebad on Tuesday in Genoa to discuss the “serious health and humanitarian crisis” in Afghanistan.
Ebad is part of the IEA delegation currently in Switzerland. This meeting comes after the two met in Kabul in September.
“Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is still threatening lives,” said Adhanom on Thursday.
According to him, health needs in the country, strengthening the system, emergency preparedness and training of the health workforce in which women play a key role were also discussed.
He said there is an urgent need in Afghanistan to provide diagnostic tools to detect the COVID-19 virus, and in particular the Omicron type; because the number of cases is increasing.
“We also discussed the advancement of girls’ education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce,” he said.
WHO has called on the international community to continue dialogue in support of the Afghan people in order to improve the health and well-being of the Afghan people.
A delegation from the IEA-led government is in Switzerland at the invitation of the Voice of Geneva.
From Monday to Friday, it hosts closed-door talks between the board and government officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations.
