COVID-19
Plasma Therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
On doctors’ note, the implementation of blood plasma has helped several patients in the intensive care unit to go to recovery.
In Balkh, the process of therapizing patients with blood plasma continues voluntarily, but at a larger scale, the Ministry of Public Health says that they are collecting the blood of recovered patients, which means it is still on a smaller scale.
The blood plasma of those recovering from the Coronavirus is a promising solution to cure patients suffering from Covid-19.
On a daily basis in Balkh, about 10 patients had blood plasma of recovered patients injected, and the results have been positive.
Doctors say patients who would not survive in the hospital’s intensive care unit without oxygen were both out of serious care and started recovering after a blood plasma therapy.
Mohammad Alem Raziqi, a doctor at Bo Ali Sina Hospital in Balkh, said, “We applied two hundred ccs of plasma to the patient. After 24 hours, his blood pressure became normal and after 72 hours, he didn’t need aid oxygen. Now the patient is fine.”
The implementation of blood plasma continued on patients in critical condition only in Balkh province; this procedure is expected to reduce the fatality rate from the Coronavirus.
Nizamuddin Jalil, the head of the Balkh Public Health Department, said, “The plan is to therapize more than ten people with blood plasma. We hope this method reduces the death toll from Covid-19.”
Blood plasma is the fluid part of the blood that contains antibodies in recovered individuals that can destroy the Coronavirus.
But there can be side effects too, such as infecting healthy cells inside the body with the Coronavirus, causing allergies in the patient, and even killing certain cells.
Mohammad Nabil Faqiryar, head of the general ward at Herat District Hospital, says those with heart or respiratory problems, and/or who are either overweight or aged, may stand if, for example, they are given 500 milliliters of blood plasma.
The Ministry of Health says that the scale of plasma therapy for patients with the virus in Afghanistan is still low.
Shafiqullah Shahim, deputy minister of health, said, “Blood plasma levels are very low in patients with Covid-19. The Ministry of Public Health is trying to collect blood.”
In several other countries, plasma therapy has been used to treat Covid-19 patients, which has been reportedly effective.
On the other hand, people’s dissatisfaction with how to provide health services to fight the Coronavirus has increased.
A number of citizens criticize the way the hospitals provide health services to fight the virus.
But the Ministry of Public Health assures that health care services will improve.
In the past 24 hours, the ministry has examined 1,557 suspected samples, of which 761 were tested positive.
Meanwhile, seven people infected with the coronavirus have died and another 365 have been cured.
The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has now reached 25,527 confirmed cases.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: People complain of expensive Coronavirus test in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Covid-19 Afghanistan; 664 new cases with 20 deaths
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 20 Covid-19 patients died and 664 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
With 664 new registries, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country rises to 24,766.
Also, more than 500 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.
The threat is spreading and the crisis is deepening –the situation seems to be out of the government’s control.
Many move around normally, and it is rare to see anyone paying attention to health instructions.
“Ninety percent of citizens ignore health guidelines and the government’s strict rules haven’t worked,” said Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari.
The Anti-Coronavirus Committee, in coordination with a number of volunteers, has launched a program to raise awareness about the threat of the virus in and around the city.
“The door to door campaign is being launched by the emergency committee to raise awareness,” said Benazir Baktash, a member of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee.
The Ministry of Health’s one-day statistics shows that out of 1,211 suspected samples, 664 positive cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in the country, and Kabul still tops the table.
“Anyone with the Coronavirus symptoms does not need to be tested,” said Haqmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
On the other hand, the lack of Coronavirus testing kits in Herat for three days has raised concerns among the public and officials.
Local officials in Herat have confirmed that no tests have been taken at Herat’s laboratory in the past 72 hours, which is worrying.
Herat Public Health officials say the kits have not yet been shipped from Kabul to the province due to flight delays.
However, after the quarantine was re-announced in parts of the country, it seems that it has been symbolic in Kabul.
COVID-19
More than 8 million Afghan children in need of life-saving support
Save the Children says the outbreak of the Coronavirus has increased the number of children in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
Save the Children – an international organization for children protection – says that the number of Afghan children in need of help to survive before the outbreak of the Coronavirus was 5 million, while it has risen by about 3 million since the beginning of 2020.
Maryam Ataei, a spokeswoman for Save the Children, said that with the prevalence of Covid-19 in Afghanistan four out of every ten children need humanitarian assistance.
She added that more than 5 million children were already in need of assistance in 2020, however with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the figure reached 8.12 million children.
Therefore, Save the Children calls for serious attention from the Afghan government and the international community.
However, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs denies the statistics noting that there are nearly 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, and the ministry has taken special measures to pick children from the streets for the Coronavirus period.
Ghulam Haidar Jailani, deputy head of social affairs at the ministry, said, “We have decided to collect all children from streets and accommodate them in the kindergartens that have been on lockdown, and if possible, we will help them reunite with their families.”
The Coronavirus has posed a special threat to Afghan labor children who have been wandering the streets looking for food day-to-day.
The figures provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and the United Nations in Afghanistan are as follows:
- There are more than 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, of which 3.7 million are deprived of school.
- There are more than 2 million labor children, 1.2 million of whom are busy doing hard jobs.
- More than 100,000 children are disabled and over 100,000 others are orphans and homeless.
On the other hand, early this year, the General Director of Social Affairs of Tehran Municipality announced the preparation of a list of Afghan labor children who are to be returned to Afghanistan; the reason given is that these children can further spread the Coronavirus in Tehran.
Plasma Therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
Zerbena: People emphasis on waive for electricity bill less than a thousand AFN
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Afghan government’s agenda for Intra-Afghan negotiations still unclear
Morning News Show: Khost security situation discussed
Sola: The impact of war resumption on peace process discussed
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement
Zerbena: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan imposes financial loss
Zerbena: People emphasis on waive for electricity bill less than a thousand AFN
Morning News Show: Khost security situation discussed
Tahawol: Breakthrough in Afghan peace following political agreement between Ghani, Abdullah
Coronavirus: People complain of expensive Coronavirus test in Afghanistan
Sola: Taliban prisoners release discussed
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
MCIT’s new policy to boost telecommunications, Internet services
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
- Latest News3 days ago
Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared
- Latest News4 days ago
Two policemen killed as Taliban attack village – Badakhshan
- Latest News5 days ago
Experts: Government-Taliban should adopt flexibility to start Intra-Afghan talks
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan cricketer Nabi tops player rankings for ODI all-rounders
- COVID-193 days ago
Convalescent plasma trials begin for COVID-19 treatment – Balkh