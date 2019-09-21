Planner of Zabul Suicide Attack Among 9 Militants Arrested in Ghazni

Afghan Forces have arrested the plotter of Zabul suicide attack in which dozens of people were killed, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Nine Taliban fighters including three suicide attacks facilitators were arrested in operation by Afghan forces in Ghazni province.

Afghan Security and Defense forces have launched extensive air and ground operations to suppress Taliban fighters in Ghazni.

The statement further added that Afghan forces have also detained three suicide bombing facilitators and seized two explosive-loaded trucks that were aimed for carrying out suicide attacks in Ghazni city.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this reagard.

Taliban Thursday car bombing in Zabul province left at least 20 civilians killed and 90 others wounded.