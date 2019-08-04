Planner of Attacks on MCIT, Imam Zaman Mosque Arrested in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 4, 2019)

A planner of the Daesh group’s attacks arrested from Kabul city’s PD8 over an operation conducted by the special forces of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), says NDS in a statement.

The NDS in the statement says that the arrested person is resident of the Yaka Toot area in Kabul and have joined the Daesh group in Pakistan.

He was receiving orders of planning the attacks from Nengarhar province, NDS says.

Meanwhile, the arrested person confesses that he was transferring the recruited people by Daesh from Kabul to Nengarhar province and intended to do organize five huge attacks using twenty attackers on the government offices in Kabul city.

The attacks on Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and Iman Zaman mosque in Kabul left too many people killed and injured.