Pilot who fled to the United States returns home to Afghanistan

The Ministry of Defense said that an Afghan air force pilot who fled to the United States returned to the country on Tuesday in order to serve his homeland.

Suhrabuddin Sahak, the pilot who returned home, says he fled to the US after recent developments but has since decided to return home.

Sahak also called on his former colleagues to return to Afghanistan.

“Come back to your homeland and serve honestly together in whatever department of air force you are in. Our homeland needs us, and we need our homeland,” Sahak added.

Officials from the Ministry of Defense welcomed Sahak’s decision and called on other skilled Afghans who fled the country to return to their country.