PIA runs first chartered commercial flight to Afghanistan
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday ran its first commercial flight to Kabul since the take over of the country last month by the Islamic Emirate, a spokesman for the airline said.
The Boeing 777 with the flight number PK 6429 departed from Islamabad, Pakistan, as a commercial flight chartered by the World Bank, carrying officials from the bank and journalists, airline spokesman Abdullah H. Khan said.
The aircraft later returned to Islamabad.
This was the first PIA flight to touch down in Kabul after the foreign troop withdrawal and large-scale evacuation of people from Afghanistan ended on August 31.
“It was a special chartered commercial flight,” Khan told Reuters. “We also accommodated other individuals who wanted to leave Afghanistan since we had space on the plane.”
This operation is very important for PIA and the whole world, PIA’s Chief Operating Officer Arshad Malik said in a statement.
“We hope that we will be able to resume a complete operation soon,” he said.
Qatar Airways ran a chartered flight from Kabul to Doha on September 9 carrying about 113 people.
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
The general manager of Ariana Afghan Airlines, the largest airline in Afghanistan, has called on foreign countries to grant permission for them to resume flights into their countries.
Speaking to a China Global Television Network (CGTN) reporter on Sunday, Qari Abdulrahim Gulzad, general manager of the Afghan flag carrier, said his company is ready to resume international routes, but is still waiting for permission from foreign countries.
“As of now, only domestic flights are taking place. International flights have not yet started, although we are ready. We have three planes that operate domestically, that fly internationally as well. We are just waiting for the mutual agreements between the aviation ministry and foreign countries to allow them to fly internationally again,” said Gulzad.
He also said Ariana airlines is eager to resume operations in order to bring back Afghans from abroad.
“We are waiting eagerly because Afghans who are stuck in India, the UAE, and Turkey are in very bad condition. They don’t have money. Their visas have expired. They can’t leave their hotels. Some Afghans in the UAE and India have died and their bodies are there.
“I would like to ask these countries to be flexible regarding international aviation rules as a humanitarian act and let us fly there and take our people who are in trouble in these countries back home,” he said.
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed its flights from Kabul to three major cities on Saturday, namely, Herat in the west, Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south.
ACCI, private sector call for frozen assets to be released
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), other chambers and the private sector have called on the United States and the international community to release the country’s frozen assets in order for businesses to return to normal.
The US froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation on August 18 – pushing the country to the brink of an economic collapse.
According to the ACCI at least $3 billion of this total belongs to the private sector.
The private sector has meanwhile warned that Afghanistan could face an economic collapse and a humanitarian crisis if money is not released soon.
“All accounts of our traders have been blocked and they can’t send money,” said Younas Mohmand, deputy head of the ACCI.
The Federation of Afghanistan Chambers said no banks in Afghanistan can transfer money internationally, which has led to a crisis.
“Whatever conditions they (the US) have regarding the frozen money, we are ready to provide documentation and prove that the money belongs to our members,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of the federation.
Officials from the Chamber of Mines and Industries meanwhile said that they are experiencing serious problems in terms of sending money out of the country.
“Based on international principles, governments come and go, but civilian’s money should not be frozen. Our message to the world is that a crisis is heading for Afghanistan. Winter is coming,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of the chamber.
On the other hand, the Money Exchangers Association and private banks said there has been a serious downturn in the economy following the freezing of Afghanistan’s money.
“Afghanistan’s money is frozen everywhere; it should be released as soon as possible,” said Khan Mohammad Sarfaraz, a member of Sarai Shahzada Money Exchangers Association.
Economic analysts meanwhile warned that Afghanistan could face a human catastrophe if the assets are not released.
Afghan snooker player on winning streak at Asian championships
Afghanistan has won the first two of its matches in the ACBS 36th Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2021.
Afghan snooker player Raees Khan Sindzai won his first match against his rival from Bahrain with a score of 4-0.
He also defeated his Lebanese opponent in his second match, ending on the same score.
Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, another Afghan team member beat his Syrian rival 4-1.
Qatar is hosting the ACBS 36th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2021, which has brought together snooker players from 60 countries.
Afghanistan’s team is made up of three contestants – Raees Khan Sindzai, Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, and Nader Rohani.
