PIA plane crashes in residential area – Karachi

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2020)

The plane was an Airbus A320 took off from Lahore to Karachi and crashed at 2:37 p.m., local news agencies reported.

According to reports, around 97 people were estimated to be aboard the plane, including 85 passengers and 12 crew members.

The plane damaged several houses in the area it crashed.

Troops form the Pakistan Army’s Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrived at the crash site shortly after to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts, GEO reported.

GEO added, “Rescue sources said that 15-20 persons have been helped out from under the rubble. Eight persons have been injured and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The body of a 5-year-old and another person was recovered from the site.”

‘Pilot said it was a technical fault’

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the pilot, in his last words, said that there was a technical problem with the plane. “The pilot was told that both runways were ready for him to land. However, the pilot decided to do a go-around. Why did he do that, due to what technical reason, that we will find out.”

PIA will hold a press conference about the details of the crash soon.