Latest News
PIA plane crashes in residential area – Karachi
The plane was an Airbus A320 took off from Lahore to Karachi and crashed at 2:37 p.m., local news agencies reported.
According to reports, around 97 people were estimated to be aboard the plane, including 85 passengers and 12 crew members.
The plane damaged several houses in the area it crashed.
Troops form the Pakistan Army’s Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrived at the crash site shortly after to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts, GEO reported.
GEO added, “Rescue sources said that 15-20 persons have been helped out from under the rubble. Eight persons have been injured and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The body of a 5-year-old and another person was recovered from the site.”
‘Pilot said it was a technical fault’
PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the pilot, in his last words, said that there was a technical problem with the plane. “The pilot was told that both runways were ready for him to land. However, the pilot decided to do a go-around. Why did he do that, due to what technical reason, that we will find out.”
No information about casualties have been made available so far.
PIA will hold a press conference about the details of the crash soon.
Business
ADB’s governors approved ADB’s financial statements
The Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank approved ADB’s financial statements in its first-ever virtual Annual Meeting.
ADB on its official website wrote that its Board of Governors had approved ADB’s financial statements and the allocation of its 2019 net income in the Annual Meeting today.
The annual meeting took place through video conferencing (VTC) Friday amid the COVID19 pandemic.
In his remarks to the meeting, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said, “Our immediate priority is to provide vital support to developing member countries as they confront the COVID19 pandemic and return their economies to a path of sustainable growth,”
“Your approval today of the financial statements and allocation of net income ensure that we have the tools and financial stability to address the enormous challenges that now affect the lives and economies of millions of people across our region,” he added.
The Chair of the Board of Governors said, “Our choices and efforts today will determine whether we can overcome the current health care and economic crises.”
He added, “The ADB should turn this crisis into an opportunity while enhancing knowledge sharing on COVID-19 policy responses and expanding support for low-income countries and vulnerable groups.”
The Board of Governors adopted a resolution to allocate $1.069 billion of net income from ADB’s 2019 ordinary capital resources.
The allocable net income will be distributed as follows:
- $615.7 million to support ADB’s capital adequacy to generate net income,
- $259.5 million to the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s low-income member countries,
- $130 million to the Technical Assistance Special Fund, which includes support to respond to the COVID19 pandemic,
- $30 million to the Regional Cooperation and Integration Fund,
- $24 million to the Climate Change Fund, and
- $10 million to the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.
ADB is actively supporting its members as they address the effects of COVID-19 through its $20 billion response package announced on 13 April.
Latest News
IED explosion destroys power pylon – Parwan
A pylon of imported electricity was blown up with improvised explosives in Charikar, Parwan province.
Parwan provincial spokesperson Wahida Shahkar said that early this morning, a tower of the imported electricity was blown up by unknown individuals in PD^1 Charikar, Parwan.
She added that the blast was caused by improvised explosive devices (IED), adding that the police had taken two suspects into custody.
According to her, the pylon has not been completely destroyed. Its reconstruction has been taken on, she added.
Lately, infrastructures, be it electricity, bridges, roads, and/or other public service providers have become soft targets for insurgents.
The imported electricity power plants and cables have been often targeted by hostile individuals and groups, causing millions of financial damage to the nation and the state.
It does not stop there; employees and officials of the power and energy sector have also been targeted.
Not long ago, the Parwan commercial deputy of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat lost his life to an insurgent attack, reportedly a mine blast, and 8 employees of the sector were wounded.
Latest News
Kabul to impose stricter quarantine measures over Eid days
Officials say Kabul will be completely quarantined during the days of Eid-ul-Fiter to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
According to officials, people should stay indoors throughout the Eid and avoid traveling at all.
Aimed to stop the Coronavirus outbreak, at a cabinet meeting Thursday, President Ashraf Ghani called on the nation to refrain from traveling during the Eid-ul-Fiter holidays.
Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqoub Haidari has also said that there would be a severe curfew in Kabul during the holiday for the same purpose.
Meanwhile, the ministry of interior has said that in line with the cabinet decision, this Eid will be a curfew in Kabul and that the police are going to enforce the curfew strictly.
Public Health Deputy Minister Waheed Majrooh, also wants the people not to make visits on Eid days and celebrate the Eid with their families only.
Unfortunately, Afghans do not comply with the curfew and do not take the threat of the pandemic seriously.
Health officials also say that an unprecedented calamity is on its way to hit the nation unless the people abide by the rules of restrictions and follow the health guidelines.
On the other hand, President Ghani has approved a plan by the governor of Kabul to ease restrictions on business and travel after Eid holidays.
It is to be mentioned that the number of COVID19 infections in Afghanistan has nearly reached 9000 (8,676 to 21 May), with 193 deaths and 938 recoveries.
