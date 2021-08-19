PIA evacuation flights expected to resume from Kabul airport 

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2021)

An Ariana News journalist, a Pajhwok Afghan News photographer and a reporter for Khorshid TV were allegedly assaulted by Taliban members on Wednesday.

The Ariana News reporter, Mahmoud Naimi, and Pajhwok photographer, Babrak Aminzadah, were both allegedly beaten while covering a demonstration in Nangarhar, while the Khorshid TV journalist, Nawid Ahmad Kawesh, was allegedly beaten at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Wednesday.

Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan says that Naimi, and Aminzadah, were beaten on Wednesday morning while covering a protest march in Jalalabad.

At the same time, the Afghan Independent Journalists Association reported that Nawid Ahmad Kawesh, a Khorshid TV reporter, had been beaten while trying to interview a Taliban member in front of Kabul Airport.

Meanwhile, Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, confirmed that they had received reports of ill-treatment and threats against journalists in Kabul and Nangarhar. He said they are investigating the claims.

Wasiq however assured the media that they would take action against the Taliban members who threatened these journalists.

This comes after Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed addressed his first ever press conference on Tuesday night and assured the media that the Taliban’s interaction with the media will be based on principles.

“Once again we want to assure all media that our interaction with all media will be based on principles.” He said: “We want all private media to be free and independent and to continue their impartial coverage. We also have three requests from the media and we hope they will agree with us.”

He further said: “First: All publications must be in accordance with Islamic values and principles and can be published in accordance with Islamic principles and values and operate and publish freely.

“Second, the media must be neutral in matters. We want the media to have healthy criticism of us so that the future administration realizes its shortcomings and with your cooperation [media] we will understand the shortcomings and will be able to provide better services to society.

“Third: Publications should not be against our national values, such as inciting ethnic prejudices, inciting ethnic or religious issues, because this is not in the interests of our society.”

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed and several more injured in Jalalabad, after gunshots were fired at a protest against the use of the Taliban flag on Wednesday.