PIA evacuation flights expected to resume from Kabul airport
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed operations to Kabul and is actively evacuating people, Pakistan’s APP reported.
Due to demand, PIA increased the number of flights from five to 14 for this week, and has swapped from Airbus A320 to much bigger Boeing 777 planes to evacuate the maximum number of people, APP reported.
According to an official, the PIA had evacuated nearly 1,100 people from Kabul before the airport closed due to chaos on the runway.
The PIA CEO has also offered evacuation support to other nationalities and foreign organizations to evacuate their citizens from Kabul.
Three journalists allegedly beaten by Taliban
An Ariana News journalist, a Pajhwok Afghan News photographer and a reporter for Khorshid TV were allegedly assaulted by Taliban members on Wednesday.
The Ariana News reporter, Mahmoud Naimi, and Pajhwok photographer, Babrak Aminzadah, were both allegedly beaten while covering a demonstration in Nangarhar, while the Khorshid TV journalist, Nawid Ahmad Kawesh, was allegedly beaten at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Wednesday.
Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan says that Naimi, and Aminzadah, were beaten on Wednesday morning while covering a protest march in Jalalabad.
At the same time, the Afghan Independent Journalists Association reported that Nawid Ahmad Kawesh, a Khorshid TV reporter, had been beaten while trying to interview a Taliban member in front of Kabul Airport.
Meanwhile, Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, confirmed that they had received reports of ill-treatment and threats against journalists in Kabul and Nangarhar. He said they are investigating the claims.
Wasiq however assured the media that they would take action against the Taliban members who threatened these journalists.
This comes after Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed addressed his first ever press conference on Tuesday night and assured the media that the Taliban’s interaction with the media will be based on principles.
“Once again we want to assure all media that our interaction with all media will be based on principles.” He said: “We want all private media to be free and independent and to continue their impartial coverage. We also have three requests from the media and we hope they will agree with us.”
He further said: “First: All publications must be in accordance with Islamic values and principles and can be published in accordance with Islamic principles and values and operate and publish freely.
“Second, the media must be neutral in matters. We want the media to have healthy criticism of us so that the future administration realizes its shortcomings and with your cooperation [media] we will understand the shortcomings and will be able to provide better services to society.
“Third: Publications should not be against our national values, such as inciting ethnic prejudices, inciting ethnic or religious issues, because this is not in the interests of our society.”
Meanwhile, at least three people were killed and several more injured in Jalalabad, after gunshots were fired at a protest against the use of the Taliban flag on Wednesday.
UAE confirms it has taken in Ghani and his family
The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed on its website Wednesday that the UAE has “welcomed (former) President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.”
Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday just hours before the Taliban took control of Kabul. Until now, Ghani’s whereabouts have been unknown.
This comes after the UAE said Tuesday that it is closely following recent developments in Afghanistan, and stressed the need for stability and security in the country.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its hope that Afghan parties will exert all efforts to achieve security, stability and development in Afghanistan to meet the hopes and aspirations of its brotherly people,” an official statement read.
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not their words, after they sought to convince the world they would not seek revenge after taking control of Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Johnson faced questions over what the main opposition Labour Party described as his “complacency” in handling Britain’s response as parliament was recalled from its summer break to discuss Afghanistan.
The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
“We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who attempted to head for a holiday on Saturday only to return as the Taliban closed in on the Afghan capital, was criticised by Labour leader Starmer for what he described as his “careless leadership”.
“There’s been a major miscalculation of the resilience of the Afghan forces and staggering complacency from our government about the Taliban,” Starmer said.
Former prime minister Theresa May, a Conservative Party colleague of Johnson, also asked how Britain could have so miscalculated the strength of the Taliban, which took Kabul on Sunday in a lightning offensive, Reuters reported.
“Was our understanding of the Afghan government so weak? Was our knowledge of the position on the ground so inadequate?” she asked her successor. “Or, did we just feel that we have to follow the United States, and hope that on a wing and a prayer, it would be all right on the night.”
The speed to the Taliban’s gains in Afghanistan after U.S.-led forces withdrew the bulk of their troops surprised the West, leaving many nations having to scramble to get their diplomats and those Afghans who had helped them out of the nation, Reuters reported.
