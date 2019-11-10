Physician Allegedly Beaten Female Nurse in Kabul Hospital

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2019)

A physician in a state-run hospital has allegedly beaten a female nurse.

Karima, a pseudonym for a nurse in the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul, claims that she was mistreated and beaten by Doctor Zaman late on Saturday when she wanted to go for prayer.

According to Ms. Karima, she was beaten in front of her colleagues in the hospital.

The nurse has worked at the hospital for nine months. She was on-duty on Saturday night when the incident happened.

“He said it is not the time for praying. Then he started cursing me and slapped in my face. He grabbed and pulled my hair,” Karima said.

Karima also claimed that Doctor Zaman is continuously mistreating the hospital staff.

Some family members of the nurse, including her brother and her mother gathered in front of the hospital, and accused the doctor for mistreating Karima.

Najim, the brother of Karima said that he was beaten by Doctor Zaman and his colleague when he came to support his sister.

Police refused to allow an Ariana News reporter to enter into the hospital and interview the accused doctor or the hospital’s staff.

Officials in the Ministry of Public Health said the issue is under investigation.

“Our colleagues are investigating this issue,” said Nezamuddin Jalil, the Head of Specialized Hospitals in the Ministry of Public Health.