Latest News
Russian and Philippines journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide.
The two were awarded “for their courageous fight for freedom of expression” in their countries, Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.
“At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” she added.
“Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda.”
Muratov is editor-in-chief of Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which has defied the Kremlin under President Vladimir Putin with probes into wrongdoing and corruption, and extensively covered the conflict in Ukraine.
When Reuters interviewed him six years ago, his office was across the hall from portraits of six Novaya Gazeta journalists killed since 2001, including Anna Politkovskaya, known for her fearless reporting on Russia’s wars in Chechnya, who was shot dead in her stairwell on Putin’s birthday in 2006.
Muratov, 59, is the first Russian to win the Nobel Peace Prize since Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev — who himself helped set up Novaya Gazeta with the money he received from winning the award in 1990.
Ressa, 58, is the first Nobel Peace laureate from the Philippines. She heads Rappler, a digital media company which she co-founded in 2012, and which has grown prominent through investigative reporting, including into large scale killings during a police campaign against drugs.
“Fighting a government is crazy: I didn’t set out to do it, but it became necessary in order to do my job,” she wrote in the Financial Times in December.
“I was arrested for being a journalist — for publishing truthful articles unpalatable to those in power — but this has only served to unshackle me, to help me understand what was happening and to chart the path ahead.”
Latest News
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan discuss enhancing economic, political ties
Acting Foreign Minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and his accompanying delegation on Thursday in Kabul.
During the meeting, acting minister Muttaqi welcoming his Uzbek counterpart assured of normalization of the situation following the latest developments in Afghanistan, and are honored to host you in a secure environment.
“In this meeting with the officials of the friendly country of Uzbekistan, we talked more about their continued assistance with infrastructure, especially the railway and other projects,” said Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, second Deputy to Prime Minister.
Uzbek foreign minister Kamilov said he is happy to see the streets clean, city work managed, people out and about, and a secure atmosphere, adding Uzbekistan had always focused on mutual interests of both countries and Uzbekistan’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan was not tied to other issues.
Kamelov hoped that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would soon find a strong place in the international community and assured that Uzbekistan remains committed to its pledges in transit, energy, and trade.
At the end of the meeting, Muttaqi highlighted the recent developments towards government formation, expressing gratitude to his counterpart for the reconstruction of Maza-e-Sharif airport and other assistance in other areas with Afghanistan.
Latest News
More than 100 killed, wounded in Kunduz mosque blast
An explosion ripped through a mosque in Kunduz province on Friday afternoon, killing at least 50 people and wounding 90 others, local officials said.
The blast took place inside the Sayyidabad mosque in the Khanabad Dandar area Kunduz’s Khanabad district while dozens of people were attending Friday prayer.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said that the explosion targeted a mosque where the Shiite religious minority worship.
“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in the Khanabad Dandar area in the center of Kunduz province, as a result, a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Mujahid said.
He added that a special unit of the IEA have been deployed to the attack site.
Mujahid noted that the incident is being investigated.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), meanwhile, said that it was deeply concerned by reports of very high casualties in the attack.
“Today’s incident is part of a disturbing pattern of violence: 3rd deadly attack this week apparently targeting a religious institution. Islamic State (KP) claimed responsibility for Sunday’s incident next to a Kabul mosque. Wednesday’s attack on a madrassa in Khost unclaimed,” UNAMA tweeted.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
UN agency to pay salaries of Afghan health care workers
The World Bank previously gave hundreds of millions of dollars to Afghanistan to cover workers and other health care needs but cut off its support after the government in Kabul was no longer officially recognized by most countries.
The U.N. agency will be taking over the program from the World Bank this week in order to provide money to health care workers and the health care system in order to avoid a looming humanitarian crisis in the country, The Washington Post reported.
Global Fund, a global health organization, donated $15 million to the program at the beginning of October.
The organization took over after the Biden administration said last week that special licenses would be given to certain groups to give money to Afghanistan, according to the Post.
A humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan could be on the horizon.
The world is waiting to see what type of rules the Taliban puts in place, particularly for women and girls, who were previously denied access to education and work when the Taliban controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s.
The Taliban have currently blocked many women from going back to work, and high school girls have not been allowed back in school.
“You must absolutely give young girls in your country a future, and that is one of the things that we will look at before recognizing you,” French President Emmanuel Macron recently said.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan discuss enhancing economic, political ties
More than 100 killed, wounded in Kunduz mosque blast
Russian and Philippines journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Iranian trade delegation visits Kabul for talks with IEA
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife, lawyers to be hacked – UK court
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bamiyan potato farmers appeal for help to store and sell their produce
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
-
Latest News5 days ago
Poverty and unemployment spike across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Swedish artist who drew blasphemous caricature dies in car crash
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul faces blackouts over unpaid bills for imported power
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA forces destroy Daesh cell in north of Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook all down in a major outage