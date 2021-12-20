Connect with us

Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2021)

The death toll in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai has risen to 208, after the storm carved a trail of destruction in central and southern provinceslate last week, the national police spokesperson said on Monday.

There were 52 people still missing, according to police data, as relief efforts continued following one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck the Southeast Asian country, Reuters reported.

The police have been mobilised for relief operations and to ensure order in calamity stricken areas, national police spokesperson Roderick Alba said.

The number of casualties cited by police was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now. The agency said it was still validating reports from affected regions, Reuters reported.

More than half of the deaths reported by police were fatalities in the central Visayas region, which includes Bohol province, home to some of the country’s most-popular tourist destinations, including dive spots.

On Sunday, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap reported 74 deaths in his province, citing partial reports that he said had been verified by both the health department and local government officials.

Relief operations have been accelerating but remain hampered by damage caused to communication and power lines, which have yet to be restored in many devastated areas.

Rai had displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before it moved toward the South China Sea over the weekend, also leaving huge destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, and Surigao del Norte, including the popular Siargao surfing destination, and Dinagat Islands.

President Rodrigo Duterte has committed to release around $40 million in funds to typhoon-hit provinces to help in recovery efforts.

World

Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12

Published

1 day ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2021)

The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines has risen to 12 and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year.

A video posted on social media showed destruction caused by the typhoon in Cebu City, where strong winds have uprooted trees and severely damaged buildings and other structures, Reuters reported.

Most of the reported deaths were due to fallen trees and drowning.

Typhoon Rai, which saw winds of up to 195 km per hour before making landfall on Thursday, displaced more than 300,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines, complicating the disaster response.

Rai at one point intensified into a category 5 storm, the highest classification, but later weakened. The country sees on average 20 typhoons a year.

Continue Reading

World

Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2021)

 At least 10 people were killed and 11 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a Karachi bank branch constructed on a sewage drain in the city’s industrial area, police said.

The cause of the blast, at a branch of Pakistan‘s largest bank, Habib Bank Limited, could be a gas leak, a senior police officer said.

“Our explosives teams are at work trying to ascertain the nature of the blast, but apparently the structure was constructed on drain and gas could be a probable cause,” Sarfaraz Nawaz told reporters.

A petrol station located next to the bank in the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, and cars parked nearby, were badly damaged.

Television footage showed the bank’s floor ripped apart, exposing twisted iron bars.

Another senior police officer, Sharjeel Kharal, told reporters it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured in the explosion as the bank had a skeleton staff on Saturday.

Construction laws are often flouted in Pakistan. Several sewage drains have been concreted over in Karachi to make way for parking lots.

Last month, the country’s Supreme Court ordered the demolition of a multi-storey apartment building found to have been constructed on an illegal plot at Karachi’s main thoroughfare.

Continue Reading

World

US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short: Officials

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2021)

The United States believes Iran’s breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now “really short” and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months, Reuters reported.

“But it’s really short. It is unacceptably short,” the official said, calling it “alarming”.

The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department’s director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.

“If you are evading sanctions, the U.S. will have its eye very much on you. There will be consequences,” the official said.

Continue Reading
