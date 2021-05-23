Latest News
Petraeus downbeat about Afghanistan’s future post pullout
General David H. Petraeus, retired US Army general and former director of the CIA said on Saturday he fears the United States will come to regret their decision to withdraw all troops and warned of a possible civil war.
In an interview with VOA, Petraeus said despite measures being taken to mitigate risks by extremists from re-establishing safe havens in Afghanistan, he fears “that we will come to regret this because there could very well be the return of a sense of civil war, a reality of civil war.”
He said he sees “no willingness” on the Taliban’s part to commit to meaningful, verifiable and sustainable agreements “that would be necessary to enable some kind of sharing of power; some kind of again, diplomatic resolution of the issues and instead I see a Taliban who has gotten everything that they wanted from the negotiations.”
He stated the Taliban has gotten its leaders and fighters out of prison, under the Doha agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban in February last year.
“Now they are getting the U.S. to leave which then also means that our coalition partners leave,” and the foreign contractors who do the maintenance on military helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft for the Afghan defense force will also leave, he said.
He said based on this alone, one will see an erosion of security and the people will “fall back on their tribe, their ethnic group, their sectarian affiliation, their political party”.
“You may see again the kind of civil war that characterized the situation in Afghanistan after the collapse of the post-Soviet regime in Kabul which took place two or three years after the departure of Soviet forces and when the Soviet funding eventually ran out.”
But he said he had enormous admiration for the Afghan security forces who he said were fighting and dying for their country and for a democratically elected government.
“They’re fighting for a country that is very different from the one that the Taliban will establish if they are able to regain control of the country.”
He stated that should this happen, the Taliban would return Afghanistan to a “theoretic medieval government structure”.
But he said he hopes his fears are misplaced and that “this does not come to pass”.
Petraeus said he was concerned that foreign contractors might feel that once troops have withdrawn that security will not be adequate enough for them to remain, adding that he does “not see any willingness” on the Taliban’s part to “negotiate in good faith”.
He said he is aware that U.S. military commanders and American intelligence officers among other are working hard to identify ways to mitigate the risks of al-Qaeda or ISIS (Daesh) or other extremist group from establishing sanctuaries in Afghanistan,
He questioned however whether the U.S. would in fact get a base in a neighboring country stating that Pakistan has refused the request and so has Uzbekistan.
He pointed out that any flights out of bases in the Gulf states is a long commute – particularly for drones which he said had been the “unblinking eyes that were able to establish over so many areas in Afghanistan to identify when you see what could be extremist activity and the establishment of sanctuaries and
perhaps training bases and ranges and a variety of other facilities that might be the hub.”
He also said that the U.S. had destroyed on a number of occasions over the past 20 years attempts by al-Qaeda to re-establish bases in eastern Afghanistan and “more recently one down in southern Afghanistan, in Helmand province.”
This Petraeus said was “a bit of a surprise”.
However, he blamed the Taliban, the Haqqani network and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan for providing the grounds for terrorist organizations to establish themselves in Afghanistan.
Petraeus said it is these groups that are “eroding the security posture of Afghanistan, who are creating ungoverned spaces or spaces governed by the Taliban such as they are, and it is a fact that Islamist extremists will exploit ungoverned spaces anywhere in the Muslim world and that certainly includes Afghanistan.
He also said the U.S. has a “moral obligation” to Afghans who worked alongside American soldiers on the battlefield as interpreters, as well as those who played other roles, and said these people “and in many cases that of their family members” should be granted visas to live in the U.S.
He said while this is a long process, various options are being examined including some kind of real airlift of these individuals – even to a third Country where they could be processed.
“There is a recognition very much on Capitol Hill, certainly at the State Department in the Pentagon and increasingly in the White House that there is this moral obligation that we need to take care of those who did risk their lives as a result of what they did together with our forces.”
He said he thinks there will be some solution that will be forthcoming. “I just hope it is developed quickly enough so that we don’t end up leaving many of them behind and not meeting that very important obligation that we have incurred.”
He said he hopes however that his worst fears are not realized and that his assessment is inaccurate and that the Afghan security forces continue to receive solid assistance from the U.S. and NATO allies, from diplomats and aid workers and other international organizations.
He also said he hopes the Afghan security forces show they can stand up to the Taliban on their own and that contractors stay on in Afghanistan to maintain the equipment and weapons systems.
Petraeus also stated he hopes the Taliban will eventually engage in “true negotiations” and be willing to compromise on some issues.
He said however he does not see “enormous leverage” for U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s continued diplomatic efforts “given that we have told the Taliban that we are leaving.”
Taliban advance on Laghman capital, prison under siege
Taliban militants attacked the Alishing district and Mehtarlam, the capital of Laghman province, sources said Sunday night.
According to the sources, heavy clashes are underway between the Afghan security forces in the provincial capital of Mehtarlam city.
Sources told Ariana News that the provincial prison is under siege and that the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker and asking the prisoners to escape.”
Security sources from the prison told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that two outposts close to the prison fell to the Taliban.
Atiqullah Abdul Rahimzai, Head of the Provincial Council, citing sources said that two bases of Afghan forces in Alishing district, and a base in Mehtarlam fell to the Taliban in the last 24 hours.
Rahimzai added that at least 12 outposts have been overrun by the Taliban in the province and that “some of the posts were abandoned without resistance.”
The provincial security officials have not yet commented in this regard.
Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that its fighters captured a base and two outposts in Mehtarlam and also captured a number of Afghan security force members.
This comes after acting defense minister General Yasin Zia, who is also the chief of army staff, visited Laghman on Sunday to review the security situation in the province.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement earlier Sunday that Zia visited Laghman, “to lead counter-terrorism operations.”
Para-taekwondo team win bronze at Olympic qualifiers
The Afghan National Para-Taekwondo Team won three bronze medals at the Asian qualifying matches for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Zakia Khodadadi, a female member of the team, in the 43kg weight category; Zabihullah Haidary, in 44kg weight category; and Matin Hotak in weight category of 43kg, all won bronze medals.
The Afghan athletes, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games took place in Jordan last week.
This comes after Afghanistan’s national taekwondo team missed the Asian qualifying matches for the Olympics after three members of the team tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
According to reports, Sumayya Ghulami, and Zahra Mirzaee, two female members of the squad and their coach were infected with the virus.
The Afghan taekwondo team had been preparing for the last three years to participate at the Olympics.
COVID-19
China to donate 700,000 COVID vaccines to Afghanistan
China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan, Afghan health officials confirmed Sunday.
Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.
The vaccine will be handed over to the Afghan government in the near future, the official added.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
The MoPH stated that 280,000 members of Afghan security forces, more than 120,000 doctors and health workers, and 560,000 civilians have been vaccinated so far.
This comes as Afghanistan has recorded 500 cases of the British variant of Covid-19 as the third wave of the pandemic hit the country.
The Ministry said that the cases were registered in Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, and Ghazni provinces.
The Ministry also warned that the new variant of the virus could spread across the country.
Meanwhile, 547 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
According to the MoPH tally, ten people have died of the virus while 146 others recovered in the past 24 hours.
So far, 66,275 people have been infected with the virus in Afghanistan of which 2,812 people have died.
