Persimmon orchards yield good harvest in Nangarhar this year

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said Thursday this year’s production volumes of persimmons has increased in various parts of Nangarhar province.

According to the ministry, so far this year, the Nangarhar harvest of persimmons has yielded 2,200 tons – making for happy farmers.

The ministry said that at the moment persimmon’s are grown in Kamah, Kuzkunar, Betikut, Behsud and other districts.

MAIL has over the past few years worked on successful persimmon projects and established orchards in Kameh, Kuzkunar, Betikut, and Behsud among other districts.

In total, there are 24 types of persimmons on Nangarhar agriculture department’s research farms.

Persimmon is a popular fruit in Afghanistan and is grown in the eastern provinces including Kunar and Laghman.

Nangarhar’s climate meanwhile is perfect for growing persimmons, as well as dates, MAIL said.

