Persimmon orchards yield good harvest in Nangarhar this year

Ariana News

Published

14 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said Thursday this year’s production volumes of persimmons has increased in various parts of Nangarhar province.

According to the ministry, so far this year, the Nangarhar harvest of persimmons has yielded 2,200 tons – making for happy farmers.

The ministry said that at the moment persimmon’s are grown in Kamah, Kuzkunar, Betikut, Behsud and other districts.

MAIL has over the past few years worked on successful persimmon projects and established orchards in Kameh, Kuzkunar, Betikut, and Behsud among other districts.

In total, there are 24 types of persimmons on Nangarhar agriculture department’s research farms.

Persimmon is a popular fruit in Afghanistan and is grown in the eastern provinces including Kunar and Laghman.

Nangarhar’s climate meanwhile is perfect for growing persimmons, as well as dates, MAIL said.

Ghani, NATO Secretary-General discuss current situation in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Thursday in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation in Afghanistan including the Afghan peace process.

The Presidential Palace stated on Twitter that the two sides discussed, “the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, the peace process, and NATO’s support for the Afghan Defense and Security Forces.”

“Spoke with President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks,” Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.

Reiterating NATO’s commitment to Afghanistan’s security, the NATO Chief stated that the peace talks are “fragile but offer the best chance for peace.”

It comes as the US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks have made little progress, and the two sides yet to resolved disputes over contentious issues.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Thursday met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara to discuss regional developments.

“Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan peace process with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Will continue our strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

Ghani launches new independent anti-graft commission

Ariana News

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday signed a decree approving the formation of an independent anti-corruption commission.

The President’s Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi stated in a tweet that Humayoon Hamid, Maryam Zurmati, Abdul Qayum Nezami, Sayed Mohammad Hashemi, and Farokh Laqaa were appointed as the commission’s five members.

Sediqqi, however, did not provide details about who would lead this newly established organization.

Meanwhile, Roland Kobia, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan in a tweet welcomed the move stating:” Good news that the Republic continues efforts to address corruption ahead of Geneva Conference.”

“It is needed and a key contribution to the Afghan Peace Process to increase adherence of Afghans to good governance,” Kobia tweeted.

The announcement of the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission was made by Ghani while addressing the sixth annual anti-corruption conference on Thursday morning.

The summit was held by the EU Delegation to Afghanistan at the Presidential Palace where around 150 participants from civil society, private sector, official institutions, media, and the international community gathered.

“In the ongoing Afghan Peace Negotiations, it is all about trust. A minimum of trust between the sides. But also trust in the superiority of a pluralistic, democratic Afghanistan. About trust in the Republic,” the EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt said.

He also welcomed the announcement by the President on the formation of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

“While progress has been made, Ambassador Von Brandt stressed that further efforts are still needed to implement anti-corruption rules and policies,” the EU said in a statement.

According to the statement, he emphasized the need to deliver effective investigations and prosecutions, in particular of high-level suspects, to demonstrate that corrupt actions have consequences.

“Everyone must be equal before the law if Afghanistan wants to build a strong culture of accountability and integrity,” Von Brandt stressed.

Brandt concluded by assuring that the EU will continue to stand by all Afghans making courageous efforts to prevent and combat corruption.

“Effectively countering corruption requires a whole-of-society approach with broad political unity and efforts, not only by the public sector but by all who want to see change,” EU Envoy stated.

Imran Khan in meeting with Zarif: Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all region

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2020)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday meet with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif and discussed bilateral relations including the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region and will create new opportunities in trade and economy.

“Peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity,” Khan said.

Khan also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and hoped that all the Afghan parties will seize the historic opportunity to secure a political settlement.

Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, met with the Prime Minister and other officials on Thursday.

The purpose of his visit is to Pakistan is to improve and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Javad Zarif also discussed Afghanistan peace talks with Pakistani officials.

Zarif also meets his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi said restoration of peace in Afghanistan is vital for stability in the region.

“It is time for the Afghan stakeholders not to miss the opportunity of sustainable peace,” Qureshi added.

The two sides expressed resolve to continue efforts for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, the Uzbek Foreign Minister met with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and expressed support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

