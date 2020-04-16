People protest demanding Paktika Police Chief’s removal

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2020)

Hundreds of citizens gathered in protest in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province today and called for the removal of the provincial police chief.

These citizens in a demonstration claim that Nisar Ahmad Abdul Rahimzai, the Paktika police chief is corrupted.

According to them, Abdul Rahimzai has appointed the security officials in the center and district of the province not based on merit, but on relations, which has ruined the security in the province.

Abdul Rahimzai, however, denies the allegations saying that no one will believe the protestors because their protest has another purpose.

Meanwhile, the number of assassinations in the province has recently increased, and that is one of the reasons that the people have called for the removal of the police chief.