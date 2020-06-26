People complain of poor services in Covid-19 hospitals – Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2020)

Patients attendances complaints of poor services in the COVID-19 hospitals in Kabul.

According to them, many patients die not from the severity of the disease but the lack of services and negligence.

Some relatives of the patients claimed that despite millions of dollars in aid to fight the spread of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, hospitals face a lack of COVID-19 supplies and equipment.

“Since last night, I have witnessed more than 15 people died and their bodies were brought out from the hospital,” said Rahman, a relative of a patient.

On the other hand, the family of Faqir Nabi, one of the famous figures of the country’s cinema, who lost his life on Friday due to the Coronavirus in the Afghan-Japan hospital, says that Faqir Nabi was kept in the courtyard of the hospital for 4 days and died due to negligence and lack of facilities.

The head of Kabul public health, however, confirms that services in hospitals are poor, but he cites the reason for the increase in confirmed cases.

“Yes, there are problems and inadequate health facilities in hospitals, and the demand (patients) has increased. We had to use the courtyards and vestibules of hospitals,” said Khushal Nabizadah, Kabul’s director of public health.

According to Nabizada, around 150 to 160 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in isolation wards in Kabul.

It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have risen to 30451 with 683 deaths and 10306 recoveries.

