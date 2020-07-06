COVID-19
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
COVID-19 patient relatives complain of a lack of medical supplies at the Afghan-Japan hospital – one of the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Kabul – saying they have to buy medicines from outside the hospital.
According to patients’ relatives, the hospital provides oxygen only that while using balloons the attendants themselves have to set them up.
Ahmad Zahir Sultani, head of Afghan-Japan hospital, however, said that situation is under control, adding the hospital puts efforts to satisfy the patients and their attendants.
It comes as Afghanistan witnesses a decline in confirmed cases while it saw a spike in daily deaths cases. Only 34 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
In a daily update, the Ministry of Public Health recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 33190 with 898 deaths and more than 20,000 recoveries.
India overtakes Russia to become world’s third hardest-hit nation in pandemic
India on Sunday surpassed Russia with the number of COVID-19 cases, to become the country with the third-highest number in the world.
Adding just under 24,000 new Coronavirus cases late Sunday, India’s total is now at 697,836, according to Worldometer data.
In its daily update, India’s health ministry on Sunday reported the record spike in cases and stated that 613 people had died in 24 hours.
India’s count surpassed Russia’s current caseload of 681,251. With this, only the US and Brazil have recorded higher numbers of COVID cases than India.
According to local news reports, this surge in numbers came as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.
NDTV stated that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state and home to the densely packed financial hub Mumbai, recorded over 7,000 new cases while Tamil Nadu and Delhi recorded more than 4,200 and 2,500 fresh cases respectively.
The surge in cases in India comes despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in March to control the virus spread.
Authorities have made wearing masks mandatory in public places, while large gatherings are banned and shops and other public establishments are required to implement social distancing.
But epidemiologists have told India’s media that the country’s peak could still be weeks or months away, suggesting the country’s already severely overburdened healthcare system will come under further stress.
COVID-19; Ghazanfar’s body laid to rest in Balkh
Mohammad Yousuf Ghazanfar, the President’s Special Envoy for development, economic, commercial, and alleviation of poverty affairs has died of Coronavirus.
The Presidential Palace issued a statement called the death of Ghazanfar as a great loss for the country; saying he had “served the country.”
Yousuf Ghazanfar’s body was laid to rest in Mazar-e-Sharif in a special ceremony attended by a number of government officials.
The presidential palace says that Mohammad Yusuf Ghazanfar’s was a “pious, benevolent and nationalist figure” who was always striving for progress and development in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce considers Yousuf Ghazanfar’s functions to be very valuable for economic development in the country.
Yousuf Ghazanfar was under treatment in Turkey after contracting the coronavirus.
The funeral ceremony for Ghazanfar was held at the Presidential Palace as well while his corpse was being buried in Balkh on Saturday evening.
مراسم نماز جنازۀ غایبانه مرحوم محمد یوسف غضنفر نمایندۀ فوق العاده رئیس جمهور در امور اقتصادی و تجارتی و کاهش فقر که روز گذشته در اثر بیماری کرونا وفات نموده بود، به اشتراک محمد اشرف غنی رئیس جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان در ارگ برگزار گردید.
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) July 4, 2020
The ceremony was attended by President Ashraf Ghani, the First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, a number of cabinet ministers, high-ranking government officials, and a number of prominent figures of the country.
The President and other participants paid tribute and prayed for the soul of the late Yousuf Ghazanfar and wished the deceased a happy paradise.
Ghazanfar died of coronavirus at a hospital in Ankara, Turkey on Friday evening.
COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan
Afghanistan has recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health in a Coronavirus updates surveillance said the total number of infections in the country has risen to 32,672.
According to the ministry, the new cases have been registered in Kabul (164), Herat (28), Balkh (23), Paktia (4), Nangarhar (3), Takhar (3), Bamyan (33), Baghlan (7), Badghis (14), Nimroz (12), Parwan (2), Badakhshan (20), Maidan Wardak (5), Laghman (1), Daikundi (9), Kunar (2), Helmand (6), Panjsher (5), Ghor (5), Zabul (2).
Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
The death cases were registered as follows, Kabul (1), Parwan (4), Nangarhar (1), Nimruz (1), bringing the total fatalities to 826 in the country.
The Health Ministry further said that 1,833 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals.
It brings the total recoveries to 19,164 in the country.
There are 11,093,182 cases tested positive worldwide, with 525,491 deaths and 5,890,052 recoveries.
