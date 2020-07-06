People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2020)

COVID-19 patient relatives complain of a lack of medical supplies at the Afghan-Japan hospital – one of the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Kabul – saying they have to buy medicines from outside the hospital.

According to patients’ relatives, the hospital provides oxygen only that while using balloons the attendants themselves have to set them up.

Ahmad Zahir Sultani, head of Afghan-Japan hospital, however, said that situation is under control, adding the hospital puts efforts to satisfy the patients and their attendants.

It comes as Afghanistan witnesses a decline in confirmed cases while it saw a spike in daily deaths cases. Only 34 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

In a daily update, the Ministry of Public Health recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 33190 with 898 deaths and more than 20,000 recoveries.