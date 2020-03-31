People complain about rising market prices – Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2020)

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus and increase in its positive cases in Afghanistan, many provinces have been quarantined. The residents of Nangarhar complain about the rise in the prices of raw materials saying that the government doesn’t pay attention in controlling the market.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Afghanistan, the government has restricted commuting in the cities.

People in Jalalabad eastern city of Afghanistan urge the government to take serious actions in controlling the economy.

Most of the stores, supermarkets, shops have been closed in eastern Nangarhar province, and there is a remarkable decrease in crowds.

The governor of Nangarhar said that controlling the prices in the market in the time of emergency was a tough job.

This comes as the outbreak of COVID-19 has surprised many countries, yet most of the developed countries have been able to control the situation – thanks to their wealthy economy.

The Afghan government said that a charity fund, “Corona Fund”, has been established to help the needy. So far, hundreds of thousands of USD and four thousand AFN have been donated to this fund.

This comes as Nangarhar has reported one positive case of the COVID-19 so far. Yet the government has announced severe restrictions to help prevent the outbreak of the virus.