Pentagon views Russian claim of withdrawal from Kyiv with skepticism
Russia has started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Pentagon said on Tuesday (March 29), adding it was more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war, Reuters reported.
“Has there been some movement by some Russian units away from Kyiv in the last day or so? Yes, we think so. Small numbers,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
Kirby also told reporters that U.S. troops in Poland were “liaising” with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them, but it was not training “in the classic sense.”
Kirby did not provide details on what exactly the interactions entail, read the report.
Kirby added that additional aircraft, including 10 F-18 jets, and more than 200 personnel would be headed to eastern Europe, including Lithuania.
Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles
Russia said on Monday it will not supply gas to Europe for free as it works out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles but G7 nations refused the demand.
At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia’s demand last week that “unfriendly” countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia, Reuters reported.
Concerns over security of supply were enhanced after the demand, with companies and EU nations scrambling to understand the ramifications.
The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom (GAZP.MM), which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.
“We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. “In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity (with European customers).”
In a interview aired later on Monday with the American public broadcaster PBS, when asked whether gas would be turned off for non-payers, Peskov replied: “No payment – no gas.”
But he added that Russia is yet to take a final decision on how to respond should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency.
Meanwhile, energy ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations rejected the rouble payment demands, Germany economy and climate protection minister Robert Habeck said after talks with his counterparts, Reuters reported.
“All G7 ministers have agreed that this is a unilateral and clear breach of existing contracts,” he told reporters after a virtual conference with G7 energy ministers.
The ministers “underlined once again that the concluded contracts are valid and the companies should and must respect them … payment in roubles is unacceptable, and we call on the companies concerned not to comply with Putin’s demand,” he said.
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose by up to 20% on Monday on concerns about Russian gas supply.
The EU aims to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027. Russian gas exports to the EU were around 155 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year.
On Friday, the United States said it will work to supply 15 bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year.
However, the EU would struggle to replace all Russian gas exports in a short period of time, experts said.
Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three main pipeline routes were stable on Monday, with the Yamal-Europe pipeline continuing to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland, operator data showed.
Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.
Zelenskiy said in his video address to the Ukrainian people late on Sunday that in talks due to take place in Istanbul his government would prioritise the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine.
But in comments made to Russian journalists earlier in the day Zelenskiy adopted a different tone, saying Ukraine was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal.
In the video call that the Kremlin pre-emptively warned Russian media not to report, Zelenskiy said any agreement must be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.
“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it,” he added, speaking in Russian.
Even with talks looming, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiming to seize the eastern part of Ukraine.
“In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” he said, referring to the division of Korea after World War Two. Zelenskiy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off Russian forces.
In a call with Putin on Sunday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to host the talks and called for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions, his office said. Ukrainian and Russian negotiators confirmed that in-person talks would take place.
Top American officials sought on Sunday to clarify that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, after President Joe Biden said at the end of a speech in Poland on Saturday that Putin “cannot remain in power”.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden had simply meant Putin could not be “empowered to wage war” against Ukraine or anywhere else.
After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for the past eight years.
A local leader in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic said on Sunday the region could soon hold a referendum on joining Russia, just as happened in Crimea after Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.
Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia – a vote that much of the world refused to recognise.
Budanov predicted Ukraine’s army would repel Russian forces by launching a guerrilla warfare offensive.
“Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians, how to survive,” he said.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson also dismissed talk of any referendum in eastern Ukraine.
“All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity,” Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.
‘CRUEL AND SENSELESS’
Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a “special military operation” include demilitarising and “denazifying” its neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext for unprovoked invasion.
Ukraine has described previous negotiations, some of which have taken place in Russian ally Belarus, as “very difficult”.
The invasion has devastated several Ukrainian cities, caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced an estimated 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population.
Tatyana Manyek, who crossed the Danube by ferry into Romania on Sunday with other refugees, said people in her home city of Odesa were “very afraid” but she would have stayed were it not for her daughter.
“It would be very difficult to provide the child with basic living conditions. That’s why we decided to leave,” she said, clutching a pet dog.
In his Sunday blessing, Pope Francis called for an end to the “cruel and senseless” conflict.
HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS
Russia has continued to move additional military units to the Ukraine border and is launching missile and air strikes on Ukrainian forces and military infrastructure, including in the city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday night.
Ukraine also raised concerns about the safety of the Russian-occupied defunct nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst civil nuclear accident in 1986.
Russian forces have created a risk of damaging the containment vessel constructed around the station’s wrecked fourth reactor, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. She urged the United Nations to dispatch a mission to assess the risks.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres. Appearing to confirm that, Russia said its missiles had wrecked a fuel deposit on Saturday as well as a military repair plant near the western city of Lviv.
The mayor of Slavutych, the town created and built to house the plant’s staff in the aftermath of the 1986 accident, said early on Monday that Russian forces that took over the town at the weekend had now left.
Yuri Fomichev said in an online video post that the troops “completed the work they had set out to do” and were gone. He originally said three people had been killed in clashes.
The United Nations has confirmed 1,119 civilian deaths and 1,790 injuries across Ukraine but says the real toll is likely to be higher. Ukraine said on Sunday 139 children had been killed and more than 205 wounded so far in the conflict.
Vereshchuk said 1,100 people were evacuated from frontline areas, including the southern city of Mariupol, after Ukraine and Russia agreed to set up two “humanitarian corridors.”
The encircled port, located between Crimea and eastern areas held by Russian-backed separatists, has been devastated by weeks of heavy bombardment. Thousands of residents are sheltering in basements with scarce water, food, medicine or power.
China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash
China confirmed late on Saturday that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died.
Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region.
There had been little hope of finding any survivors. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.
The search team had earlier said it had identified DNA from 120 of the people on board.
It is still searching for the second black box, or flight data recorder.
It has, however, found an emergency location transmitter from the plane that was close to where the second black box was installed, said Zhu Tao, director of the Aviation Safety Office of CAAC during an earlier press conference.
The team is also seeking the data module from the flight data recorder itself.
The other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was found on Wednesday and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.
The search team has been digging for plane parts in heavy mud both by hand and with machinery.
No key compounds from common explosives have been detected in the crash debris, a Guangxi official said.
