Pentagon Soars Airstrikes in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2019)

The U.S. military has carried out more than 1,100 strikes in Afghanistan in September, according to the new Pentagon figures.

Recently, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported that there were 1,113 strikes in September compared with 810 strikes in August, and 537 in July.

The rise in the number of strikes comes after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled peace talks with the Taliban.

Based on the report, the U.S.-led Resolute Support Mission has conducted almost 40 strikes every day in Afghanistan over the last month.

Javid Kohistani, an Afghan military commentator told Ariana News that such attacks will have a positive impact on the security of Afghanistan but emphasizing on political settlement will encourage Taliban to firmly stand on their position.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman of the Interior Ministry said Afghan and the international forces have intensified their offensive attacks against “the enemies of Afghanistan” to gain results.

Mirza Mohmmad Yarmand, a former security official believes that airstrikes can cause casualties to the insurgent groups; therefore, it is the best option to be used.