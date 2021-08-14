Latest News
Pentagon says Kabul not in ‘imminent threat environment’
The Afghan capital, Kabul, is not in an “imminent threat environment” despite sudden territorial gains by the Taliban across the country, a U.S. Pentagon spokesperson said on Friday.
Taliban insurgents have seized Afghanistan’s second- and third-biggest cities as resistance from government forces crumbled, stoking fears that an assault on Kabul could be just days away, Reuters reported.
“Kabul is not, right now, in an imminent threat environment. But clearly… if you just look at what the Taliban’s been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul now,” John Kirby said.
Also on Friday, a senior U.S. defense official said there was concern that the Taliban – ousted from power by U.S-led forces in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks on the United States – could make a move on Kabul within days.
But Washington was hoping the Afghan security forces would put up more resistance as the insurgents move closer to the capital, Reuters reported.
Kirby said that the Biden administration is concerned by the speed of the Taliban advance.
“We have noted, and we have noted with great concern, the speed with which they have been moving and the lack of resistance that they have faced,” he said.
Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said after a security meeting chaired by President Ashraf Ghani that he was proud of the armed forces and the government would do all it could to strengthen the resistance to the Taliban.
The fighting has raised fears of a refugee crisis and a rollback of gains in human rights since the Taliban were ousted. Some 400,000 civilians have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year, 250,000 of them since May, a U.N. official said.
The Pentagon said on Thursday it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate U.S. Embassy staff.
Pentagon spokesperson Kirby said some of those troops are already in place and the bulk of them would be, “by the end of the weekend.”
The speed of the Taliban offensive as U.S.-led foreign forces prepare to complete their withdrawal by the end of this month has led to recriminations over President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops.
Biden said this week he did not regret his decision, noting that Washington has spent more than $1 trillion in America’s longest war and lost thousands of troops.
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Ghani: Remobilizing Afghan forces is our priority
President Ashraf Ghani addressed the nation on Saturday and said his top priority is to remobilize the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
He added that will prevent further bloodshed in the country and he thanked the Afghan forces for their bravery in defending the country.
“Under the current situation, remobilizing of the security and defense forces is our top priority and required measures are underway for this purpose,” Ghani said.
Speaking to all Afghans he said: “I know that you are concerned about your future but I assure you as your president that my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of my people.”
“To do this, I have started widespread consultations within and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners and I will soon share the results with the people,” said Ghani.
Ghani said he will not allow the imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property and continued instability.
This comes as Taliban captured many provinces including Herat and Kandahar cities.
US troops arrive in Kabul to assist with evacuations
American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a U.S. official said on Saturday, a day after Taliban insurgents seized the country’s second- and third-biggest cities.
The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion will arrive in Kabul by Sunday evening, involving about 3,000 troops.
“They have arrived, their arrival will continue ’til tomorrow,” the U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
An infantry brigade combat team will also move out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to act as a quick reaction force for security in Kabul if needed, the Pentagon has said.
Britain and several other Western nations are also sending troops as resistance from Afghan government forces crumbles and fears grow that an assault on Kabul could be just days away, Reuters reported.
An Afghan government official confirmed on Friday that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taliban control as U.S.-led international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.
A U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Taliban – ousted from power in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States – could make a move on Kabul within days, Reuters reported.
“Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment, but clearly … if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Some embassies have begun to burn sensitive material ahead of evacuating, diplomats said.
The U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital informed staff that burn bins and an incinerator were available to destroy material including papers and electronic devices to “reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property,” according to an advisory seen by Reuters.
