Pentagon says Bagram withdrawal was discussed with Afghan leaders
Dispelling reports that the Afghan leadership had not been informed about the final withdrawal of US troops from Bagram Airfield last week, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there had been coordination with Afghan leaders, both in government as well as in the Afghan security forces, about the eventual turnover of the base.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kirby said: “As you know, it was the seventh and the final base that we turned over to the Afghan National Security Forces. You don’t do that in a vacuum and this wasn’t done in a vacuum.
“I can’t speak for the level of information that went down the Afghan chain of command but I can tell you that Afghan leaders, civilian and military, were appropriately coordinated with and briefed about the turnover of Bagram Air Base.
“The specific conversation and coordination about the turnover of Bagram, the final conversations occurred about 48 hours prior.”
He said however that “obviously, for operational security reasons, we didn’t go into the exact hour at which all U.S. forces would leave Bagram.”
This comes after reports emerged this week that the U.S. forces flew out of Bagram in the early hours of Saturday morning after switching off the lights and not informing anyone.
A walkthrough of the base on Monday showed the deserted facility littered with discarded equipment including hundreds of civilian and armored vehicles.
Kirby stated however that due to security concerns U.S. forces are taking precautions. “We have had to operate under the assumption that this drawdown could be contested at any time. And so we’re very careful about what we say and how — how much detail we provide out there, but there was coordination.”
He also said “it’s not like the closure or the turnover of Bagram was at — at all in dispute throughout this drawdown process. Everybody knew that was happening and — and there was general understanding about roughly when. Again, as we got closer, more detail was provided to — to Afghan leaders.
He acknowledged that there had been some vehicles left behind and some turned over to Afghan officials.
“Our commitment to the future of a stable and secure Afghanistan has not changed. It’s just going to look different. We’re just not going to be on the ground the way we are now,” he said.
On the issue of over-the-horizon counterterrorism, Kirby said “it’s difficult but it’s doable”.
He told members of the press “I don’t have a breakdown for you right now what that’s going to look like. But, again, it’s important to remember we already have an over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability that the — a carrier strike group in the region, we’ve got facilities throughout the Middle East that have and will continue to be of value in this regard so we have that capability”.
Kirby also said many of the contractors are still in Afghanistan and providing ongoing support to the Afghans and the Afghan Air Force.
“We are actively working on ways in which that contract support can be done remotely or virtually or even physically outside the country,” he said.
Spike in targeted killings in Kabul causes concern
More than ten people have been assassinated in several targeted attacks by unknown armed men in Kabul city in the last two weeks, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said Wednesday.
According to the MoI, most of the attacks have been carried out in the PD5, PD12, and PD8 areas of the city.
The MoI has also recorded as many as 40 incidents of targeted attacks in Kabul in the last three months.
Ahmad Zia Zia, a Deputy Spokesman of the MoI, stated: “The security forces have arrested as many as 17 people [in connection with the incidents] and they have thwarted 30 IED explosions that were aimed at targeting civilians.”
Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, meanwhile, stated that more than 500 people have been arrested in connection with targeted assassinations in Kabul.
Kabul residents have raised concerns of the surge in targeted attacks in Kabul.
In the latest incident, three policemen were killed by two assailants at the Kote Sangi area in PD5 of the city this week.
An eyewitness said the attackers drop guns on the ground and “calmly walk into public (groups of people) after the attack.”
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Afghan soldiers flown home from Tajikistan after fleeing across border
About 600 Afghan security force members who crossed the border into Tajikistan while retreating from Taliban fighters last week have been flown home on four flights since late Tuesday.
RFE/RL’s Tajik Service reported Wednesday that the last flight carrying 130 Afghan servicemen left the Kulob airport on Wednesday morning.
Tajik authorities have not said how many Afghan servicemen remain in Tajikistan.
Kulob airport officials said they were not authorized to comment on the transfer of Afghan forces.
A Tajik security source told Reuters that about 300 more soldiers are set to return in the next few days.
Hundreds of Afghan soldiers crossed into Tajikistan over the weekend as Taliban advanced on border crossings in the northern province.
A doctor told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service that at least three Afghan soldiers seriously injured in the fighting in Afghanistan remain in a hospital in the Jaihun district of Tajikistan.
Meanwhile, a source in the Tajik Defense Ministry said a group of Russian military advisers have arrived in Tajikistan from Russia and are assessing the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border.
The developments in northern Afghanistan have worried bordering states, including Tajikistan, which has said it is mobilizing 20,000 men to reinforce its border.
Tajik authorities have also said they are preparing for a possible influx of refugees, RFE/RL reported.
