Pentagon Releases Video of Joint U.S.-Afghan Raid on Daesh

The U.S. military on Wednesday released a video of a joint U.S.-Afghan special operations night raid in northern Afghanistan.

The footage is part of a joint operation conducted in the village of Mughul in Darzab district of Jawzjan province to target Daesh affiliated fighters.

According to the U.S. Special Operations Command, the Afghan and U.S. Special Forces have killed a Daesh commander and another militant during the partnered raid.

The U.S. military noted that U.S. and Afghan forces killed four Daesh fighters in Darzab district of the province on March 22 and said a U.S. aircraft successfully targeted two Daesh commanders tasked with the facilitation of foreign fighters in an airstrike in Sar-e Pul province on March 16.

Afghan security also captured Khitab Aka, Daesh’s head facilitator of foreign fighters in Jawzjan about two months ago.

The so-called Islamic State of Khurasan (IS-K) known as Daesh in Afghanistan have carried out several mass casualty suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

The U.S. and Afghan military commanders are seeking to ensure the terror group is not able to bring in new foreign recruits to strengthen its ranks.

Speaking to reporters from Baghdad via video conference, Brigadier General Andrew Croft, the deputy U.S. commanding general for Air and the Joint Air Component Coordination Element said Wednesday that some of the U.S. assets from Iraq “have been moved to Afghanistan as the fight there continues”.